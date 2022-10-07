Launching a Cloud VPS Business Now Easier than Ever with WHMCS VPS Reseller Updates from Rad Web Hosting

Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of cloud services.

Find the Rad Web Hosting WHMCS VPS Reseller module on WHMCS Marketplace.

Rad Web Hosting has been a leading provider of websites, hosting, cloud and dedicated server hosting since 2014.

With WHMCS VPS Reseller from Rad Web Hosting, Cloud VPS businesses can fast-track and begin creating and selling servers in minutes.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remotely manage and resell VPS Servers with WHMCS Server module.

WHMCS VPS Reseller Server Module v1.1.1 released in Stable branch. Remotely manage and resell VPS Servers with WHMCS Server module.

We are pleased to announce the successful completion of scheduled upgrade of VPS Reseller WHMCS Server module to v1.1.1.

The WHMCS server module provides ability for reseller to automatically deploy VPS servers directly from their Cloud Resources based on custom values from order form submission. Now white-label cloud VPS deployment with seamless service delivery is achievable with Rad Web Hosting API & WHMCS VPS Reseller Module. End-users will only see reseller brand and even get full access to the VPS from WHMCS and with control panel access.

Additionally, some API commands may have changed. For a complete list of available API commands, please visit the VPS API Knowledgebase.


Steps to Upgrade WHMCS Server module
Upload the latest version (download here) to /path_to_whmcs/modules/servers/virtualizor_cloud
Once uploaded, the updates will automatically be applied
Read comprehensive WHMCS integration guide: https://blog.radwebhosting.com/how-to-integrate-vps-reseller-with-whmcs/
Changelog:
Fully compatible with WHMCS v8.5
Automatically set default product parameters
Automatically configure demo product
Automatically configure configurable options
Minor bug fixes
Code improvements
View Diffs: https://github.com/Rad-Web-Hosting/whmcs-vps-reseller/compare/1.0.5…1.1.1
Contact us for any issues relating to your VPS or updating your WHMCS integrations. Our support techs will be available to provide complimentary update and installation if requested.

Please note that the previous versions of Rad Web Hosting WHMCS modules might be considered deprecated for all intents and purposes.

Please update to this version to begin using WHMCS VPS Reseller v1.1.1 module version with latest features and benefits.

For Questions and to Get Support

Please submit a detailed request and our support staff will follow up with you shortly.

Ron Williams
Rad Web Hosting
+1 866-844-4908
email us here
About

