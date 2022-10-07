Submit Release
Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the October Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 11.

October 6th Agenda

Presentation Ticker(s)

Pedrosa IR Keynote: "Microcaps must behave like macrocaps: a philosophy in investor relations" - Ra Pedrosa-Lopez, CEO
Norsk Titanium AS OTCQX: NORSF | Norway- Oslo Bors: NTI
TRX Gold Corp. NYSE American: TRX | TSX: TNX
EV Technology Group Ltd. OTCQB: EVTGF | NEO: EVTG
Quorum Information Technologies Inc. Pink: QIFTF | TSX-V: QIS
mdf commerce inc. PINK: MECVF | TSX: MDF
Good Natured Products Inc. OTCQX: GDNPF | TSX-V: GDNP
Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Ltd. OTCQX: FLYLF | TSX-V: FLY
HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. OTCQB: HEWA
Amcomri Entertainment Inc. OTCQB: AMNNF | NEO: AMEN
Guerrilla RF, Inc. OTCQX: GUER
Nextech AR Solutions Corp. OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR
PointsBet Holdings Ltd. OTCQX: PBTHF | ASX: PBH


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


