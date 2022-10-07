ECI Software Solutions Acquires ES Tech Group, Expands its B2B eCommerce Solutions Portfolio

ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of ES Tech Group, a U.K.-based B2B eCommerce software and services company serving small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. This acquisition expands ECI's existing eCommerce portfolio and furthers ECI's investments in the digital economy and eCommerce allowing ECI to expand into markets not served today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ES Tech Group has developed a world-class eCommerce platform for markets including industrial, business supplies, electrical, plumbing, gas and welding, medical supplies, and more. In addition, the company operates a growth agency that specializes in marketing and catalog development to help businesses capitalize on traditional and digital sales channels. ES Tech's products will join ECI's growing suite of business applications that can be integrated across its vertically based solutions.

"Every industry we serve needs an eCommerce strategy to meet customer expectations and support growth," said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI. "Offering our collective customers the ability to run a superior online presence while driving data-driven decisions through their back-end ERP solution strengthens ECI's position as a one-stop-shop for all business management needs. We look forward to welcoming Paddy and his team to the ECI family and working together to grow our business applications suite."

"At ES Tech Group, our mission is to provide SME businesses with world-class technology and services, allowing them to protect their businesses and compete head-on, and win, against the biggest competitors – a similar mission to that of ECI's," said Paddy Donnelly, CEO of ES Tech Group. "We have the team, the technology, and now the firepower of ECI behind us. We see limitless opportunities for our customers and our team."

About ECI

ECI Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECI has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction, and field service organizations. Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands, and Australia. For information, email info@ecisolutions.com, visit www.ECISolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.

