Thousands Lining Up for NFTASIA Launch Event During Token2049 Singapore

The launch of NFTASIA happened over the course of Token2049 Singapore. Thousands lined up to witness the launch of NFTASIA that aims to spark the next wave of web3 breakthroughs and unite Asia through technology, art and culture.

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFTASIA, a new and fast-growing web3 event and conference brand that aims to spark the next wave of NFT and web3 breakthroughs through the unification of Asia, partnered with Polygon to host the NFTASIA Launch Event, during Token 2049 Singapore on 29 September 2022.

NFTASIA Launch had caught the attention of the web3 space overnight with 2000+ invite-only attendees queuing to enter and supports from various asian NFT communities, including Kaijukingz (Singapore), Zipcy (Korea), Azuki Chinese and Singapore, Clone X Chinese, Doodles Chinese, and Bored Ape Yacht Club Singapore.

"We're very humbled by the support we've received. NFTASIA is here to spark the next wave of NFT and web3 breakthroughs in Asia by Asians. This launch event is our Chapter One. There will be more events and conferences produced by NFTASIA across different cities across Asia. We are truly sorry to the attendees who queued up for hours. We will continue to improve to serve the community better in future," Joshua, Executive Producer of NFTASIA and Founder of CrowdServe (the company behind NFTASIA), shared.

Among the attendees, the event also attracted high profile celebrities including Champ Medici (Snoop Dogg's son), Keisuke Honda (international soccer celebrity), Kevin Lin (Co-Founder of Twitch) and Kevin Nishimura (Co-Founder of Transparent Arts and Rapper of Far East Movement). ShiGGa Shay (Rapper and Music Producer), Iman Fandi (Singer) and Dharni (Grand Beatbox Battle Champion) also supported by showcasing their NFT collections and performing during the event.

"We were not expecting such a turn out. When we saw how hundreds were queueing up patiently to enter the event, we knew that NFTASIA was onto something big. We too believe that through the unification of Asia, we can create greater access to talents, capital and partnerships. We're very excited to see what NFTASIA and the CrowdServe team is going to build next," shared by Aishwary Gupta, Head of Fintech and Chief Of Staff Defi, Polygon (the presenting partner of NFTASIA Launch Party).

During the launch event, Yap also announced that there will be an NFTASIA conference happening in Singapore, May 2023. This conference is expected to be one of the largest web3 experiences in Asia, for Asians, by Asians.

NFTASIA is an IP produced by CrowdServe, an NFT ticketing solution and web3 events production agency.

