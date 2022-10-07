Global Probiotics Market Growth Trajectory

Probiotics Global Market Report 2022 -Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Probiotics Global Market Report 2022”, the probiotics market size is expected to grow from $60.89 billion in 2021 to $66.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. As per TBRC’s probiotics global market research the market size is expected to grow to $90.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The increasing tendency of customers towards healthy foods and nutrient-rich dietary supplements is expected to foster the probiotics market growth going forward.

Key Trends In The Probiotics Market

Technological advancements have a key trend gaining popularity in the probiotic global market. Major companies operating in the probiotics sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to improve the quality and life cycle of probiotic products.

Overview Of The Probiotics Global Market

The probiotics global market consists of sales of probiotic products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide health benefits when consumed or administered in an adequate amount to the host body. Probiotics are live microorganisms that help to treat or prevent a disease when given in sufficient concentrations. These are available in many different forms, each with its own set of advantages. The most widely studied benefits of probiotics are promoting a healthy digestive tract and immune system.

• By Form: Liquid, Dry

• By Ingredient: Bacteria, Yeast

• By Application: Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed

• By End-User: Human, Animal

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Pharmacies or Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others

• By Geography: The global probiotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Danone, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Nestlé, Danisco, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Probi AB, BioGaia, Kerry, Lifeway Foods, Lallemand Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Arla Foods Inc., Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc., Evolve BioSystems, Protexin, Mother Dairy, General Mills Inc., i-Health Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cell Biotech Co. Ltd., Probiotical S.p.A., and Bright Diary.

