Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% Forecast to 2027 | Abbott, Cook Medical, Boston Sci

BioresorbableVascular Scaffold Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A nonmetallic mesh tube called a bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS) is used to treat clogged arteries. It functions similarly to a stent but gradually dissolves after the blocked artery resumes normal function, allowing the artery to return to its natural state. The scaffold disintegrates in 12-24 months and supports the vessel until it can function fully. BVS is intended to aid in the opening of a blocked artery in the heart and the restoration of blood flow to the heart muscle. Patients suffering from several forms of cardiovascular disorders utilise it. Poly-L-Lactide (PLLA) bioresorbable scaffold, metallic bioresorbable scaffold, and hybrid bioresorbable scaffold are some of the most often utilised BVS for cardiac surgeries.

Increased demand for bioresorbable vascular scaffolds is likely to boost market growth due to the rising prevalence of coronary heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and other cardiovascular illnesses. According to the American Heart Association Council, cardiovascular disease was the top cause of mortality in the world in 2015, accounting for over 17.9 million deaths per year globally, and this figure is anticipated to rise to more than 23.6 million by 2030. According to the same source, cardiovascular illnesses killed over 836,546 people in the United States in 2015, accounting for around one out of every three deaths.

⏩ Top Key Manufacturers of the Report:

• Abbott Laboratories*

• Cook Medical

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Medtronic Plc

• Stentys SA

• MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge AB)

• W.L. Gore & Associates

• C. R. Bard, Inc.,

• Theragenics Corporation

Scope of the Report:

The Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2022-2028). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. The Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold market report growth depends on product application, type, technology, and region. An extended view of regional analysis aims to bring readers closer to market opportunities and risks. It also examines the economic scenarios with the impact of Covid-19 analysis is expected to grow the market on a large and small scale.

⏩ Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product Type:

Synthetic

Biological

By Material Type:

Metal based BVS

Polymer based BVS

By Application

Coronary Artery Stents

Peripheral Artery Stents

Others

Regional Analysis for Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2016-2020

Base year - 2021

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

