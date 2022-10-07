Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope Market Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% Forecast to 2027 | Ellex Medical Lasers, Iridex Corp, Alcon

Laser IndirectOphthalmoscope Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indirect ophthalmoscopes provide an inverted or reversed direct image that is enlarged two to five times. An indirect ophthalmoscope contains a brighter light source, a specifically built objective lens, and the ability to study the interior of the eyeball in stereoscopic mode. Indirect ophthalmoscopes are useful for detecting and treating retinal tears, holes, and detachments. The laser indirect ophthalmoscope has become an important diagnostic and treatment tool for a wide range of vitreoretinal disorders. The binocular indirect headband ophthalmoscope is the most practical and successful variation of the classic ophthalmoscope (laser indirect ophthalmoscope).

The advantages of laser indirect ophthalmoscopes over conventional ophthalmoscopes are projected to boost market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for basic and diagnostic eye examinations for various ophthalmic disorders such as retinal holes or tears, retinal detachment, lattice degeneration, retinoschisis, and sickle cell retinopathy is driving up demand for basic ophthalmic diagnostic equipment such as the indirect ophthalmoscope. The benefits of an indirect ophthalmoscope include a large field of vision, study of the retina's periphery, and others. Over the projected period, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the laser indirect ophthalmoscope market.

• Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd *

• Iridex Corporation

• Alcon

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Lumenis Ltd.

• Topcon Medical Laser Systems

• Nidek Co. Inc.

• Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

• Heine Optotechnik GmbH

• Keeler Ltd.

The Global Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2022-2028). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. The Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope market report growth depends on product application, type, technology, and region. An extended view of regional analysis aims to bring readers closer to market opportunities and risks. It also examines the economic scenarios with the impact of Covid-19 analysis is expected to grow the market on a large and small scale.

Photocoagulating laser

Photo disrupting laser

Photo ablating laser

Diabetic retinopathy

Peripheral neovascularization

Lattice degeneration

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Historical year - 2016-2020

Base year - 2021

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

✦ What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration the market carry during the forecast period?

✦ Which are the key factors driving the Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope market?

✦ What was the size of the emerging Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope market by value in 2022?

✦ What will be the size of the emerging Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope market in 2028?

✦ Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope market?

✦ What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the global Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope market?

