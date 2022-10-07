Space Propulsion Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Space Propulsion Global Market Report 2022-Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Space Propulsion Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Space Propulsion Global Market Report 2022”, the space propulsion market size is expected to grow from $7.38 billion in 2021 to $8.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.51%. As per TBRC’s space propulsion global market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $14.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.46%. Increased government investments in space technology are driving the space propulsion global market.

Key Trends In The Space Propulsion Market

Research and development are a key trend gaining popularity in the space propulsion global market.

Overview Of The Space Propulsion Market

The space propulsion market consists of sales of space propulsion global products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to accelerate spacecraft and artificial satellites. Spacecraft are mainly propelled by the use of a rocket engine.

Space Propulsion Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Chemical Propulsion, Non-chemical Propulsion

• By Platform: Satellites, Capsules/Cargos, Interplanetary Spacecraft and Probes, Rovers/Spacecraft Landers, Launch Vehicles

• By End-User: Commercial, Government and Defense

• By System Component: Chemical Propulsion Thrusters, Electric Propulsion Thrusters, Propellant Feed Systems, Rocket Motors, Nozzles, Propulsion Thermal Control, Power Processing Units

• By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit

• By Geography: The global space propulsion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as OHB SE, Accion System, Boeing, Northrop Grumman Corporation, MAXAR Technologies, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defense and Space, Vacco Industries, MOOG Inc, Cobham Mission Systems Wimborne Limited, Safran S.A., NPO Splav, BAE Systems, Hanwha Group, and Avibras Indústria Aeroespacial.

Space Propulsion Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides a space propulsion industry overview. The market report analyzes space propulsion global market size, space propulsion global market growth drivers, space propulsion market share, space propulsion global market segments, space propulsion global market major players, space propulsion global market growth across geographies, space propulsion global market trends and space propulsion global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

