GoodFirms' Latest Survey on Cloud Computing: SaaS Stands as the Top Cloud Delivery Model
66.7% agreed that price affects their cloud partner selection.
43.3% utilize around 51-75% of the value from their cloud investment.”WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, an internationally acknowledged research, ratings, and reviews platform, has recently unveiled a new research article, "Cloud Computing: Current Trends, Future Prospects." The research provides complete insights into cloud computing that will help organizations efficiently deploy cloud computing infrastructure and replace their legacy computing systems.
The survey provides a detailed overview and objective analysis of current cloud deployments, delivery models, related infrastructure types, global top cloud service providers, prominent cloud computing technologies businesses use, and top challenges in cloud deployments and services. The study also enlightens the reliability of cloud computing in storing more data cost-effectively, effortlessly, and safely.
"Cloud adoption is a prevalent choice for organizations hoping to reduce expenses, smooth out productivity, and guarantee that systems and information are accessible to employees anywhere and anytime," says GoodFirms.
According to GoodFirms' survey, more than 50% of the surveyed organizations have already deployed cloud applications, while nearly 33% reported cloud computing initiatives to be in the pipeline. The rest are currently evaluating their options. Only 6.7% are not interested in the cloud deployment.
The survey further reveals that public clouds are the most preferred cloud deployment option. 45.7% of the surveyed organizations have public cloud infrastructure, while 34.9% have hybrid cloud infrastructure, and 19.5% have private cloud deployments.
When GoodFirms surveyed the type of delivery model, more than 60% of the surveyed respondents have a SaaS (Software as a Service) model of delivery, nearly 27% of organizations have a PaaS (Platform as a Service) model, and the rest have an IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) model for their businesses.
The study also found that Google Cloud Platform is the most preferred cloud service provider. "60% of the respondents use Google Cloud," says GoodFirms. Next to Google Cloud, AWS (Amazon Web Service) is the most preferred cloud service provider, followed by Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud.
The research reveals that Kubernetes and Blockchain are the leading cloud computing technologies used by 56.7% of surveyed organizations. AI, Microservices, Container Technology, DevOps, IoT, Serverless, AR and VR, and 5G are the other leading cloud computing technologies utilized by organizations. Quantum computing is a rising technology that can improve the growth of the cloud computing market besides AI and blockchain technologies.
When surveyed for the factors affecting cloud partner selection, most respondents considered cost as the prime factor affecting their cloud partner selection process. As indicated by the survey participants, other factors affecting the cloud partner selection process are post-deployment support facilities, cloud offering alternatives, deployment services, reviews, etc.
This latest survey on cloud computing by GoodFirms also points out a few critical challenges in Cloud Computing Implementation, such as cost, integration with third-party applications, data privacy and security, cloud performance and reliability, scarcity of experienced workforce, and compliance issues.
GoodFirms concludes that several organizations are moving towards cloud computing to increase flexibility and mobility, reduce capital expenses, enable scalability, improve security, disaster recovery, quality control, and more.
Key Findings:
--Public cloud infrastructure is the most preferred type of cloud. About 45.6% of surveyees reported having a public cloud infrastructure.
--SaaS or Software as a Service model is the most popular model for cloud delivery. Around 66.6% of the surveyees use the SaaS model for cloud delivery.
--The top benefits of cloud computing are flexibility and increased collaboration.
--Price, post-deployment support, and cloud offering alternatives are the significant and critical challenges affecting cloud computing implementation.
--66.7% reported that price affects their cloud partner selection.
--Around 61.5% confirmed that post-deployment support facilities affect their cloud partner selection.
--86.7% of business owners plan to deploy their workloads on cloud-native platforms soon.
--Google Cloud is the most popular cloud choice, along with AWS and Azure.
--AI, Kubernetes, and Blockchain are the most trending technologies in cloud computing.
--Only 6.7% of respondents can utilize more than 90% of their cloud spending.
--60.5% reported cost as a critical challenge in implementing cloud computing.
--Around 33.3% reported that integration with third-party applications is one of the critical challenges.
About Research:
GoodFirms Survey -"Cloud Computing: Current Trends, Future Prospects" was conducted between 5th August 2022 and 19th August 2022. The survey queried selected business participants worldwide who have shared their cloud computing initiatives, strategies, challenges, processes, and spending.
