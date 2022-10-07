Global Polished Concrete Market Growth Trajectory

Polished Concrete Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Polished Concrete Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Polished Concrete Global Market Report 2022”, the polished concrete market size is expected to grow from $2.20 billion in 2021 to $2.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.21%. The global polished concrete market size is expected to grow to $3.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.72%. According to the polished concrete market forecast, the rising demand for renovation and remodelling is the key driver propelling the growth of market.

Overview Of The Polished Concrete Market

The polished concrete market consists of sales of polished concrete by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture polished concrete. Polished concrete involves a multi-step process consisting of mechanically grinding and honing the concrete and then polishing it with bonded abrasives to cut a concrete floor's surface. Polished concrete floors are used to make dull-looking concrete floors bright, polished, shiny, and attractive and bring it to a equal level by removing stains or any rough surface.

Polished Concrete Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Densifiers and Hardeners, Sealers and Crack Fillers, Conditioners

• By Method: Dry, Wet

• By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

• By End-Use Industry: Residential, Non-Residential

• By Geography: The global polished concrete market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, 3M Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Boral Limited, SIKA AG, Ultratech Cement Limited, Solomon Colors Inc, The Euclid Chemical Company, Vexcon Chemicals Inc, Pasadena Concreteworks Inc., Fairfax Concrete LLC, CHARLOTTES CONCRETE, DMF Concrete, Polished Concrete Systems Inc, Laurel, Germantown, HARLOTTES CONCRETE, MPM, and BGSB.

Polished Concrete Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of polished concrete market. The market report analyzes polished concrete global market size, polished concrete global market report, polished concrete global market growth drivers, polished concrete global market segments, polished concrete global market major players, polished concrete global market growth across geographies, and polished concrete global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The polished concrete market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

