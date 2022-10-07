Radiodermatitis Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Radiodermatitis Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 3.7% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Radiodermatitis Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global radiodermatitis market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, distribution channel, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2021-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 458 Million
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.7%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 570 Million
The global radiodermatitis market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cancer globally. The increasing utilisation of radiotherapy for treatment of cancer is resulting in growth for radiodermatitis market. Additionally, the factors such as growing awareness about radiodermatitis, increasing clinical trials for efficacy of various treatment products, and issuance of directives from various government and private organisation for better treatment and management of radiodermatitis will aid the growth of the market. The growing research and development in cancer treatment and controlling its side effects will further bolster the growth in the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Radiodermatitis is defined as cutaneous reaction which occurs as a side effect during radiotherapy for cancer treatment. It is the most common type of side effect in breast, lung, neck, and other soft tissue sarcomas caused due to prolonged exposure with ionising radiation.
By product, the market is divided into:
Topical
Corticosteroids
Hydrophilic creams
Antibiotics
Others
Oral
Corticosteroids
Oral analgesics and antibiotics
Dressings
Hydrogel and hydrocolloid dressing
No sting barrier film
Honey impregnated gauze
Silicone coated
Others
On the basis distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacies
Others
On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:
1 North America
1.1 United States of America
1.2 Canada
2 Europe
2.1 Germany
2.2 United Kingdom
2.3 France
2.4 Italy
2.5 Others
3 Asia Pacific
3.1 China
3.2 Japan
3.3 India
3.4 ASEAN
3.5 Others
4 Latin America
4.1 Brazil
4.2 Argentina
4.3 Mexico
4.4 Others
5 Middle East & Africa
5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3 Nigeria
5.4 South Africa
5.5 Others
Market Trends
Regionally, North America is predicted to be the largest shareholder in the global radiodermatitis market. This can be attributed to advance healthcare system and infrastructure and increasing prevalence of cancer in geriatric population. Additionally, presence of vast research and development activities in USA for effective cancer treatment methods and reducing the side effects, will bolster the market growth.
Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to see rapid growth due to having largest share of global cancer patients. Further the developing medical infrastructure and healthcare facilities in emerging economies such as China and India, will propel the regional growth for radiodermatitis market in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are BMG Pharma S.p.A., Stratpharma AG, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
