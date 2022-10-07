Eye and Face Protection Market is Expected to reach the value of USD 58,786 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 4.63%

Eye and Face Protection Market Eye and Face Protection Market Size

eye and face protection market was around USD 42,670 mn in 2018 & is expected USD 58,786 mn by 2025, at a CAGR of around 4.63% between 2019 and 2025.

SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “𝐄𝐲𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 By Product Type (Eye Spectacles, Goggles, Wielding Shields, Laser Safety Goggles, and Face Shields) and By Application (Manufacturing, Construction, Oil and Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Food, Mining Agriculture, and Defense & Maritime): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global eye and face protection market was around USD 42,670 million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 58,786 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 4.63% between 2019 and 2025.

Eye and face protection is commonly used for injuries caused by sparks, chemicals, metals, etc. falling into or flying inside the eyes. Eye and face protection hazard protection includes industrial welding goggles, laser safety goggles, face shields, eye specials, etc. Facial protection protects the respiration system from industrial vapors, fog, smog, sprays, and other harmful gases. Hazardous materials can cause cancer, respiratory diseases, and even death.

Moreover, safety glasses protect the eyes with safety frames and impact-resistant lenses. Goggles protect and cover the eye and their surrounding area by protecting them from impact, dust, and sudden splashes of any kind. Face shields are transparent plastic sheets that cover the entire face and are also called headgear. These headgears offer protection against nuisance dust and hazardous liquid but do not provide adequate protection against impact hazards. Laser safety goggles provide protection from laser radiation.

The global eye and face protection market is likely to grow significantly in the future owing to the increasing number of industrial and environmental hazards. The injuries caused by these hazards could be temporary or permanent. Thus, to reduce these injuries, governments and industrial departments have set some industrial guidelines to maintain a hazard-free industrial environment. To maximize work protection, eye and face protection is provided by various companies, which is fueling the global eye and face protection market.

The global eye and face protection market is fragmented into product types and applications. By product type, the global eye and face protection market includes eye spectacles, laser safety goggles, goggles, welding shields, and face shields. In 2018, eye spectacles and goggles accounted for around 70% of the global market share. This can be attributed to the increasing eye spectacles demand from chemical and metal industries to protect eyes and face while industrial work and the high demand for environment protective goggles. By application, the global eye and face protection market includes pharmaceuticals, transportation, oil and gas, construction, mining agriculture, food, manufacturing, defense and maritime, and chemicals. The manufacturing and construction sectors held the largest shares of the global eye and face protection market in 2018, owing to the protective use of goggles while manufacturing metal equipment.

By region, the North American eye and face protection market is projected to grow substantially and hold the largest share in the future, owing to various industrial obligations and government policies, improved industrial productivity, and workers’ health. The Asia Pacific eye and face protection market is likely to show lucrative growth over the forecast time period, due to the presence of developing countries like China and India, rapid urbanization, and rising regional population.

Some major players operating in the global eye and face protection market are Kimberly-Clark, Avon Rubber, Honeywell International, 3M, Uvex Safety Group, Ansell Limited, Grainger, Bullard, and E.I. duPont de Nemours.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐲𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐲𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Eye Spectacles

Goggles

Wielding Shields

Laser Safety Goggles

Face Shields

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐲𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Food

Mining Agriculture

Defense and Maritime

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐲𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

