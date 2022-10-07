Global Sleep Tech Devices Market Pegged to Rise USD 26.62 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 12.44 % - ZMR Report

Global Sleep Tech Devices Market Global Sleep Tech Devices Market

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Sleep Tech Devices Market by Product (Sleep monitoring devices, Sleep wearables, Sleep trackers, Sleep gadgets, Digital application tools, and others) and End-user (Hospitals, Home care settings, Sleep laboratories and others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025”.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟏.𝟕𝟗 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟔.𝟔𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟏𝟐.𝟒𝟒 % 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.

In people with sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and insomnia, the sleep tech devices are electronic devices used to track and improve sleep. There are a range of technologically enhanced sleep tech devices on the market, including wearable smart watches and bands, rings, sleep pads, headbands, beds and ear plugs. Over the past couple of years, sleep enhancement applications have seen major developments that have revolutionized the sleep tech industry. Besides tracking sleep, newly developed advanced sleep tech devices can also control temperatures that might otherwise disturb sleep. The easy availability of such improved sleep devices will have a positive impact on sleep tech product market growth.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Increasing geriatric population base would fuel sleep tech market growth over the forecast period. Elderly populations are vulnerable to growing chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. These diseases are known to cause abnormal action by metabolism, which may result in changes in patterns of rhythm and breathing. Such changes include a major consequence of disruptive sleeping habits. Aging demographics will further increase demand for sleep tech devices in both developed and developing countries to tackle the disruptive sleep problem in the geriatric population. Nevertheless, it was expected that stringent regulatory requirements for medical devices would hinder industrial growth to some degree.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The market for Sleep Tech Devices is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, the market is segmented into Sleep monitoring devices, Sleep wearables, Sleep trackers, Sleep gadgets, Digital application tools and others. Due to the advent of new and innovative gadgets, robust growth over the projected time frame will be seen in the sleep devices market. Modern sleeping gadgets are based primarily on neuroscience-based technology and require a 20-minute power nap equal to two hours of regular sleep. These gadgets include comb cream, a device that stimulates cranial electrotherapy (CES), an eye mask, and a body soothing and relaxing app. These apps help people reduce stress and tiredness and significantly increase productivity.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, the market is bifurcated into Hospitals, Home care settings, Sleep laboratories and others. Significant growth will be seen in home care settings in the coming years. People are inclined to test devices for home sleep because they are portable and can easily measure biological parameters that are responsible for sleep disorders. Once you have installed sleep tech devices, people can feel relaxed and sleep easily. The comfort provided by home care settings is gaining favor among people expected to drive segment growth.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. According to an article published in 2017 by the American Sleep Apnea Association, it is estimated that 22 billion people in the U.S. suffer from sleep apnea, and 80% of cases of mild to severe obstructive sleep apnea are undiagnosed. In addition, an increasing prevalence of obesity and an increasing geriatric population has resulted in an increased prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea, especially in developed and other developing countries such as Australia, China and India.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞

Autonomic Technologies (ATI)

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Bionano Genomics

Compumedics Limited

Infraredx, Inc., Inovio

Pharmaceuticals

Masimo Corporation

Neovasc Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation, Inc. amongst others.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

Data collection modules with large sample sizes are used for data collecting and base year analysis. Obtaining market information or relevant data from various sources and tactics is part of this stage. It entails reviewing and planning all of the information gathered during the previous advance. It also includes the investigation of information contradictions found across various information sources. Market statistics and coherent models are used to assess and estimate market data. The market report’s important success components are market share analysis and key trend analysis. Please contact an analyst or submit your query to learn more.

𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬

Along with studying the opportunities necessary for growth, threats are also an important aspect to look upon for the companies and stakeholders in a specific sector. ZMR Research studies every negative aspect that will hinder the growth of a specific area of business and includes it in the report. The stakeholders and CXOs will have the benefit of assessing the threat and take the necessary steps to prevent the hindrance caused due to the threats.

