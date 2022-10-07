Cloud Security Global Market Estimated To Grow At 23% Rate

Cloud Security Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Cloud Security Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cloud Security Global Market Report 2022”, the cloud security market is expected to grow from $10.98 billion in 2021 to $13.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The global cloud security market size is expected to grow to $30.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.6%. The rising number of cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of the cloud security market going forward.

Key Trends In The Cloud Security Market

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the cloud security market. Many companies are launching new technological solutions in cloud security so as to meet customer demand.

Overview Of The Cloud Security Market

The cloud security market consists of sales of cloud security services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that improves the security capabilities and risk assessment of the cloud providers. Cloud security is a set of policies, procedures, and technologies that work together to protect the cloud data. Cloud security protects against data breaching, loss of confidential data, and insecure application programming interfaces (API).

Cloud Security Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Security Type: Application Security, Database Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Web and Email Security

• By Service Model: Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

• By Deployment: Public, Private, Hybrid

• By End-User: BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Others

• By Geography: The global cloud security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Trend Micro Inc., McAfee Corp., Qualys Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Broadcom Inc., Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, Foreseeti, Sophos, Forcepoint LLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Bitglass, Imperva, Intel Security, Proofpoint Inc., Zscaler Inc., FireEye Inc, CloudPassage, Fortinet Inc, Avanan, Illumio, vArmour, Aqua Security, Cloudflare, SiteLock, Tenable Inc, and Accenture.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Cloud Security Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of cloud security market. The market report analyzes and cloud security market forecast market size, cloud security industry growth drivers, cloud security global market segments, cloud security global market major players, cloud security global market growth across geographies, and cloud security global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The cloud security market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



