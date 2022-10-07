Decorative Exterior Materials Market 2022 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2030

Decorative Exterior Materials Market

Decorative exterior materials held approximately 20% to 30% of the overall decorative industry.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decorative Exterior Materials Market 2022

This published report for Decorative Exterior Materials Market analyzes and forecasts the marketing statistics of the product/service market on a global as well as the regional level. This detailed study Decorative Exterior Materials Market also offers the previous historical data along with the forecast from 2022 to 2030. The assessment of Decorative Exterior Materials Market factors gives a brief overview of the impact on the demand over the forecast period. In addition to this, the report also studies the opportunities that are available in the report at the global level. An executive summary is also provided based on the industry snapshot for the period from 2022-2030.

Global decorative exterior materials market is currently valued at around US$ 254.4 Bn.

The global market for decorative exterior materials is anticipated to witness a growth rate of around 5.4% over the decade. Market growth is anticipated to be attributed by rise in urbanization, growing construction sector, and growth in living standard across regions.

Growing demand for window frames and exterior doors will boost the market over the coming years owing to increment in the construction of residential, institutional, as well as commercial buildings, especially in developing nations. Increase in population in the Asia Pacific region and Africa is also benefiting the consumption rate as growth in population requires more living spaces.

Growth in per capita expenditure in the past few years uplifted the market. People had invested significantly in interiors as well as exteriors all over the globe. Further, this expenditure is anticipated to continue as the net income of individuals keeps rising.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted market growth to a significant extent in 2020 owing to nationwide lockdowns and restrictions in movement. This put a hold on the construction sector and also the decoration industry. Owing to standstill in the construction of residential, commercial and institutional buildings, consumption of exterior wall materials, furniture, flooring materials also decreased.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Decorative Exterior Materials Market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Global demand for decorative exterior materials is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 432 Bn by 2031.

North America is anticipated to remain one of the key markets accounting for around 23% of global market share.

The automotive exterior segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.4% over the decade.

The market in India is expected to grow substantially over the next ten years.

The commercial segment is anticipated to remain a key end user and account for more than 50% market share by value.

“Key market participants are focusing on strategic expansions and innovations in the industry of decorative exterior materials to boost their annual turnover,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

