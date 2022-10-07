Joseph Redman's newly released "Who and Where are the Real Christians?" is an encouraging model for how to approach life based on the New Testament

"Who and Where are the Real Christians?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Redman is an uplifting message of God's love and the human experience as mankind navigates the path of Christianity.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who and Where are the Real Christians?": a heartfelt resource for spiritual and personal inspiration. "Who and Where are the Real Christians?" is the creation of published author Joseph Redman, an army brat who has worshipped in the USA, Japan, and West Germany. Redman is an army veteran who served as a helicopter ambulance medic in South Vietnam. He is also a folk singer in nursing homes, a humanitarian clown, a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a food bank volunteer.

Redman shares, "Are you a real Christian? How do others know? How do you know? Is your faith in God demonstrated merely by attending a worship service twice on Sunday, which might include tossing money or a check into the contribution plate and possibly a Bible study on Wednesday evening if you're not too busy? What do you intentionally think about every day? Food, clothing, and shelter? In addition to your work clothes, is there anything you 'put on' spiritually every day? Do you have a favorite fruit? Do you know anything about the spiritual fruits mentioned in the New Testament and how they grow? Answers to these, and many other questions, are found in this book. You will be challenged to think, put on, and act! The hope is others will then accurately identify you as a real Christian. Note: 100 percent of all royalties paid to the author will be donated to charitable organizations working with orphans and refugees."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Redman's new book will challenge and encourage reflection as readers take time to consider the impactful message within.

Redman shares in hopes of helping new and established believers in their journeys of faith so they can achieve fulfillment through Christ.

