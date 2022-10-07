Interior Car Accessories are Expected to reach a market revenue of US$ 267.14 Bn by the end of 2025

Interior Car Accessories Market 2022

A new report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Interior Car Accessories Market: Global industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025” examines the global interior car accessories market from 2016 to 2025 and provides useful insights on key drivers and trends influencing the market. The global interior car accessories market is estimated to reach a market revenue of US$ 267.14 Bn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of value over an eight-year forecast period (2016–2025).

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over Interior Car Accessories Market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

The global interior car accessories market is categorized by product type into covers, electronic accessories, knobs, consoles & organizers, car cushions & pillows, fragrance, communication, car mats, central locking system, dash kits, and sunshades; by vehicle type into passenger cars and pickup trucks; by distribution channel into OEM and aftermarket; and by region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. According to analysts at Persistence Market Research, the passenger cars segment is estimated to account for a bulk of the interior car accessories market by the end of 2016 and is expected to hold a market share of 92.0% by the end of the forecast period (2024).

Key Companies-

• Pioneer Corporation

• Garmin Ltd.

• Pecca Group Behad

• Covercraft Industries, LLC

• Lloyd Mats

• Classic Soft Trim

• CAR MATE MFG.CO.,LTD.

• Pep Boys

• O'Reilly Auto Parts

• U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.

• H.I Motors

• Star Automotive Accessories

• Momo Srl.

• Others.

Market dynamics

A growing consumer inclination towards an entertaining driving experience, increasing demand for fast moving car accessories, and rising vehicle customization among a young population are the key drivers expected to fuel growth of the global interior car accessories market over the forecast period. Growth of the global automotive industry and a subsequent rise in the sales of passenger cars and pickup trucks is further likely to boost the global market for interior car accessories.

The global market for interior car accessories does face some challenges. “Availability of counterfeit and inferior quality electronic accessories, which are mostly imported from Asian continents to other regions and cost competitiveness owing to huge market fragmentation is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global interior car accessories market over the forecast period.” --- Business Analyst – Automotive, Persistence Market Research

Market highlights

• By product type, the covers and electronic accessories segments are collectively expected to hold the highest revenue share over the forecast period. The covers segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 36.46 Bn by the end of 2016, up from US$ 34.48 Bn in 2015. The electronic accessories segment is estimated to account for the highest revenue share, valued at US$ 48.84 Bn by the end of 2016.

• By distribution channel, the aftermarket segment is estimated to account for 74.7% value share in 2016 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

• Among regions, Europe is expected to account for the highest share of the global interior car accessories market over the forecast period, owing to increased consumer spending on interior car accessories in the region. Europe is estimated to account for a revenue share of 34.0% by the end of 2016, registering a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. North America is likely to account for 20.1% revenue share by the end of 2024.

Key Questions Answered in the Interior Car Accessories Market Report

• How is the Interior Car Accessories market expected to grow over the projected period?

• What direction is the Interior Car Accessories market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

• What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Interior Car Accessories market in future?

• What are the key market drivers in the Interior Car Accessories market?

• What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Interior Car Accessories manufacturers?

• What are the key developments and trends taking over the Interior Car Accessories market?

• Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Interior Car Accessories market?

