(Video) Iran protests continue despite the regime’s intense crackdown
Thursday marked the 21st day of nationwide protests against the regime. Iran’s protests have now expanded to 172 cities and all 31 provinces. According to reports gathered by (NCRI), the regime has killed 400 civilians and arrested 20,000 others.
In Qazvin, students were chanting, “Imprisoned college students must be released!” In Tehran, students chanted, “I will kill those who killed my sister!” Protests were also reported in Eslmashar and Sanandaj. In Various cities, people protested on Thursday.
In Isfahan, central Iran, protesters took to the streets on the city’s Bozorgmehr Bridge in their anti-regime protests while people in their cars sounded their horns in a show of support. Similar protests were in the city of Karaj, west of the capital Tehran.
Iranian opposition (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised Iran’s brave protesters. “On the 20th night of the Iran protests, the courageous youths have risen up in Tehran, Kermanshah, Saqqez, Isfahan, Kerman, Mashhad, Qom, Jolfa, Nurabad Mamasani, etc."
On Thursday protests were reported in Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, Shiraz, Sanandaj, Kermanshah, Qom, Hashtpar (Talesh), Nurabad, and other cities and towns.
According to reports gathered by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the regime has so far killed 400 civilians and arrested 20,000 others.
On Thursday, high school students returned to the streets despite measures by the regime to prevent protests from taking shape.
In Qazvin, students were chanting, “Imprisoned college students must be released!” In Parand (Tehran), students chanted, “I will kill those who killed my sister!” Protests were also reported in Eslmashar, Qods City, and Sanandaj.
At night protests were reported in several cities, including Kermanshah, Hamedan, Sanandaj, and Tehran.
In Sanandaj, protesters blocked roads with fire and chanted anti-regime slogans. In Tehran, chants of “Death to the dictator!” could be heard in Tehranpars.
In Parand, protesters were chanting slogans against the Bassij, the main force used to suppress protests and dissidents.
Various cities across Iran saw people take to the streets on Wednesday, marking the 20th day of protests against the mullahs’ dictatorship.
Authorities are escalating their heavy crackdown measures against any sign of protest gatherings while also suddenly announcing a three-day religious holiday.
Schools and universities were closed to prevent students from gathering and taking to the streets afterward. All this is parallel to widespread internet disruption measures by authorities in many cities and provinces.
On Wednesday protests were reported in Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, Shiraz, Sanandaj, Kermanshah, Qom, Hashtpar (Talesh), Nurabad, and other cities and towns.
The capital Tehran saw people taking to the streets in various areas, including Sa’adat Abad and Tajrish. Locals in the Niavaran district of northern Tehran tore down the regime’s propaganda posters as a sign of their utter hatred of the mullahs’ rule.
People in Valiasr Street were chanting “Death to the dictator!” in a direct reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and indicating their ultimate objective of overthrowing the mullahs’ regime.
In Hashtpar (Talesh) of Gilan Province, northern Iran, protesters were in the streets establishing roadblocks and taking control of their areas. People in Lahijan, another city in Gilan Province, were also in the streets protesting the mullahs’ regime.
In Qom, central Iran, a large crowd was seen holding a protest gathering and chanting “No fear! We’re all together!” as they encouraged others in their community to join their ranks.
Protesters in Nurabad of Fars Province in south-central Iran torched a square as they continued the nationwide protests against the regime on the 20th night of the uprising.
Locals in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province in western Iran, were chanting “Death to the dictator!” in one area while establishing roadblocks in another during their protests on Wednesday night.
Such measures are forcing authorities to constantly keep their security units on high alert, and this is taking a major toll on their fatigue and morale.
In Isfahan, central Iran, protesters took to the streets on the city’s Bozorgmehr Bridge in their anti-regime protests while people in their cars sounded their horns in a show of support.
In Shiraz, another major city located in south-central Iran, people were continuing their protests against the mullahs’ regime on Moali’Abad Boulevard.
Similar protests were also reported in the city of Karaj, located in Alborz Province just west of the capital Tehran.
Iranian opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised Iran’s brave protesters. “On the 20th night of #IranProtests, the courageous youths have risen up in Tehran, Kermanshah, Saqqez, Isfahan, Kerman, Mashhad, Qom, Jolfa, Nurabad Mamasani, etc.
With chants of ‘Death to Khamenei’ and clashing with security forces. People are resolved for #IranRevolution2022,” she tweeted.
These protests began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
6 61 65 32 31
email us here
October 6, 2022: Thursday marked the 20th day of anti-regime protests across Iran despite heavy security measures, repression, and internet restrictions.