Global Industrial Ethernet Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 122.5 Billion By 2028

The global Industrial Ethernet market accounted for USD 35.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 122.5 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 16.5% between 2021 and 2028. ” — Prakash Torase

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Industrial Ethernet market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Industrial Ethernet market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Industrial Ethernet market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global Industrial Ethernet market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of Industrial Ethernet market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the Industrial Ethernet market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared by using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts. Research analysts and consultants cooperate with leading companies of the concerned domain to verify every value of data exists in this report.

The study offers a vital outlook on the Industrial Ethernet market by designating the market based on protocol types, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2028. Key protocol types covered under this study include Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP, POWERLINK, Sercos III, and Others. Major applications covered in the study are Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Oil and Gas, Water and Wastewater, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Engineering/Fabrication, and Others. The geographical segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, these major regions are bifurcated into major countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, Poland, Russia, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, and Argentina.

Regionally, Asia Pacific has been leading the worldwide industrial ethernet market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the industrial ethernet market study. Immense popularity of industrial ethernet across consumer electronics as well as automotive sectors in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India is the main factor behind the dominance of the Asia Pacific industrial ethernet market.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Beckoff Automation, Cisco Systems, Inc, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., B&R Automation, Belden Inc., Bosch Rexroth, ACS Motion Control, Innovasic, Inc., GE, Honeywell International, Omron, and Eaton amongst others.

Browse the full “Industrial Ethernet Market by Protocol Type (Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP, POWERLINK, Sercos III, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Oil and Gas, Water and Wastewater, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Engineering/Fabrication, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028 .”

Growth Factors

Advent of innovative technologies such as big data analytics and cloud-based solutions along with its escalated use in data centers is anticipated to impel the industrial ethernet market growth in the ensuing years. Apart from this, growing implementation of industrial internet of things technology across myriad sectors has further fuelled the business scope. Furthermore, surging acceptance of advanced industrial ethernet protocols in smart firms is anticipated to support the expansion of industrial ethernet market in the forthcoming years. Reportedly, industrial ethernet finds massive application across automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, electrical & electronics, and aerospace & defense sectors.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Read our other Trending Report:

