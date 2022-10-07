Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Smartphone Penetration & Growth in Cloud Adoption Fuels Sector-ZMR

Mobile Gaming Market Mobile Gaming Market region

The global mobile gaming market accounted for USD 169383.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 425813.1 Million by 2028

The global mobile gaming market accounted for USD 169383.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 425813.1 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028. ” — Prakash Torase

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to analysts at Zion Market Research, the global mobile gaming market accounted for more than USD 169.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach more than USD 425.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Major companies in mobile gaming market are Tencent Holdings Ltd., Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Zynga, GungHo Online Entertainment, Kabam Games Inc., NetEase Inc., and TakeTwo Interactive amongst others. These players are set to bolster the development of global mobile gaming market.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/mobile-gaming-market

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Mobile Gaming Market by Platform (Android, iOS and Others) by Device (Smartphones and Tablets): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028”.

New Trends in Mobile Gaming to Spur Growth

“New trends in mobile gaming, such as AR/VR enabled mobile games, location-based games, blockchain-based game and cloud gaming are also expected to fuel the demand for mobile games” says the author of this study. Apart from this, the extensive use of mobile phones, tablets, and smartphones can also be expected to boost mobile gaming market trends in the future.

Free-to-play is becoming a popular pricing model within the mobile gaming market that allows users to sample a game before committing to it in terms of money and time spent. In-game purchases and ads are also becoming a popular trend and source of revenue for mobile gaming companies

Global-Mobile-Gaming-Market

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global mobile gaming market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR). Tencent Holdings Ltd., Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Zynga, GungHo Online Entertainment, Kabam Games Inc., NetEase Inc., and TakeTwo Interactive are some of the key vendors of mobile games across the world. These players across mobile gaming market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies such as AR and VR in their existing products.

Request For Brochure @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/mobile-gaming-market

Presence of Big Players In The Region Support Asia Pacific Dominance

Regionally, Asia Pacific has been leading the worldwide mobile gaming market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the mobile gaming market study. The presence of big players in the countries such as the China and Japan is one of the key factors behind the dominance of the Asia Pacific mobile gaming market. The high proliferation of smartphones in Asia Pacific is another significant factor that is supporting this regional mobile gaming market.

Browse the full “Mobile Gaming Market by Platform (Android, iOS and Others) by Device (Smartphones and Tablets): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”

Growth Factors

Owing to a shift of gamers away from consoles and pre-installed computer games and towards games on smartphones and tablets, the mobile games market is expected to develop significantly over the forecast period. Mobile games are likely to become more prominent at the expense of gaming on computers due to their growing popularity.

New trends in mobile gaming, such as AR/VR enabled mobile games, location-based games, blockchain-based game and cloud gaming are also expected to fuel the demand for mobile games. Customers are particularly drawn to the benefits offered by smart games on the cloud.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/mobile-gaming-market

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Related Press Release @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/mobile-gaming-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Read our other Trending Report:

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market-https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/building-information-modeling-bim-market-growth-to-gain-momentum-and-hit-revenue-of-usd-30-24-billion-by-2028--zion-market-research-301371413.html?tc=eml_cleartime

Smart Home Devices Market-https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-home-devices-market-to-be-worth-around-usd-156-6-billion-by-2028---latest-research-report-by-zion-market-research-301372590.html

Social Media Management Market-https://www.openpr.com/news/2757759/social-media-management-market-increasing-at-a-phenomenal-pace

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com