3D Printing Metals Market to Witness Impressive Expansion of USD 2,321 million with Highest CAGR Of 26.4% Forecast 2028

3D printing metals market was valued at USD 450 mn in 2017 is expected USD 2,321 mn by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% between 2018 and 2024.

SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Type (Titanium, Steel, Nickel, Aluminum, and Others), by Form (Powder and Filament), and by End-use (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2024”. According to the report, the global 3D printing metals market was valued at approximately USD 450 million in 2017 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,321 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 26.4% between 2018 and 2024.

The increasing technological advancements combined with 3D technology are projected to foster the growth of the market. Continuous investments made by the leading organizations towards the 3D printing technology and their equipment are the key factors primarily driving the growth of the market. 3D metal printing is an industrial technology that is utilized for the production of smaller structures with compact designs. The growing acceptance of 3D metal printing as a commercial manufacturing technology in different industrial sectors is likely to boost market development.

Industries such as healthcare & medical, aerospace &defense, and others are the early adopters of 3D printing technology for the production and manufacturing of various components. This has resulted in an increasing demand for tools, materials, or components that are used in 3D printing.

Moreover, the high pace of manufacturing/production of compact structures coupled with high geometrical shape accuracy is a special attribute of 3D metal printing technology. So, this attribute will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. These factors are set to spur the printing metals market growth over the forecast timeline. However, space constraint is one of the factors that is restraining market growth.

The 3D printing metals market is segmented on the basis of the type which is further divided into aluminum, titanium, steel, nickel, and others. The titanium segment will dominate the market in the upcoming years since titanium is considered to be the strongest metal. Also, due to its composition, titanium is resistant to wear and tear and can also withstand high temperatures and harsh environments.

Based on the form, the printing metals market has been segmented into filament and powder. The powder segment is set to dominate the market over the forthcoming years. The growth of the market is attributed because they are made from pure metals and are ready to be utilized in industrial applications.

Based on the end-user, the 3D printing metals market has been segmented into automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. Aerospace &defense segments estimated to dominate the market in the near future. The growth of the market is attributed because the aerospace & defense segment, which have specific requirements of strong metals coupled with lightweight nature and precise and accurate designs.

Asia Pacific region is growing with the highest growth rate in the global 3D printing metals market. The region is anticipated to continue its leading position over the estimated period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to rapid technological advancements. Additionally, the rapidly emerging manufacturing industry coupled with increasing economic development witnessed in emerging nations such as India and China will fuel the growth of the regional market. These factors are anticipated to further drive industry growth in the region over the forecast period. North American region is projected to have a significant revenue share in the global 3D printing metals market. The region is considered developed and diverse. With the presence of big players across the region, most of the research activities and product developments are confined to the region. This will boost regional market growth. These are the factors that are slated to boost the growth and development of the global 3D printing metals market across the world.

Some of the industry players operating in the 3D printing metals market include 3D Systems Corporation, Optomec Inc., Arcam AB, Sandvik AB, Renishaw PLC, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Voxeljet AG, GKN PLC, Höganäs AB, and Concept Laser GmbH.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Titanium

Nickel

Steel

Aluminum

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Powder

Filament

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

