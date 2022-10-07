Edge Data Center Market Size to Reach at 22.95% CAGR by 2028 says Zion Market Research

Edge Data Center Market Edge Data Center Market region

The global Edge Data Center Market accounted for USD 8.16 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 41.93 Billion by 2028

The global Edge Data Center Market accounted for USD 8.16 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 41.93 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.95% from 2021 to 2028. ” — Prakash Torase

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to analysts at Zion Market Research, the Global Edge Data Centre market accounted for more than USD 41.93 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach more than USD 8.16 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.95% from 2021 to 2028.

Major companies in Edge Data Centre Market are EdgeConneX Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Panduit Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation, and Vertiv Co. amongst others. These players are set to bolster the development of global edge data centre market.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Edge Data Centre Market By Data Centre Size (Micro Data Centre, Hyperscale Data Centre and Others), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”

Arrival of 5G And IOT Proliferation To Spur Growth

“Arrival of the 5G technology, increasing data gap, proliferation of IOT devices and increasing demand for streaming of videos along adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies will garner the growth for edge data centre market in the years ahead,” says the author of this study. Through the introduction of the 5G technology, these small cell networks with edge data centres will be able to offer lower cost and lower latency coverage. Furthermore, as more IoT devices and sensors are increasingly deployed in businesses and homes, low latency edge processing becomes vital for the management of the growing data.

In addition, the 64 zettabyte gap between usable data generated and global data centre traffic will be closed by the adoption of these low-cost edge centres that will help filter data close to the source. Enterprise users and customers are on a look out for edge data centres that are low-cost and that can minimize streaming latency and deliver with efficiency.

The Global Edge Data Centre Market is exhibiting a business landscape that is highly competitive in nature, due to the presence of a large number of market players, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR). EdgeConneX Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Panduit Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation, and Vertiv Co. are some of the prominent vendors of edge data centre from around the world. These market players across edge data centre market are focused on research and development in order to integrate the new technology into their products and bring novel solutions to the market. To ensure effective operation and optimum efficiency, they are incorporating new technology into edge data centres.

Growing Popularity of OTT platforms to Support Asia Pacific Growth

Regionally, Asia Pacific has been one of leading the worldwide edge data centre market and is anticipated to continue to grow in the years to come, states the edge data centre market study. This surge for robust edge data centres for effective data management is due to the increasing popularity of Over the Top (OTT) platforms in various countries in the region. A number of social media platforms have grown in popularity in countries like South Korea, especially among the country's youth. People post their content (videos or images) on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. This region's market growth will be fuelled by an increasing demand for faster processing of data.

Growth Factors

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Read our other Trending Report:

Social Media Management Market

Mass Notification Systems Market

Master Data Management Market

