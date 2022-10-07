E-Bike Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2030

E-Bike Market E-Bike Market size

Global E-bike Market accounted for USD 22084.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 52188.3 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028. ” — Prakash Torase

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to analysts at Zion Market Research, the global e-bike market accounted for more than USD 22.08 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach more than USD 52.18 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Major companies in e-bike market are Yamaha Motor Corporation, Giant Manufacturing, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Riese & Müller GmBH, Fritzmeier Systems GmbH & Co. KG and Accell Group amongst others. These players are set to bolster the development of global e-bike market.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled "E-bike Market by Type (Pedal Assisted and Throttle Assisted), by Usage (Mountain/Trekking, Urban/City and Cargo), by Battery Type (Lithium-ion battery and Lead Acid Battery), by Power (Less than equal to 250W, above 250W): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028."

Associated Sustainable and Health Benefits to Spur Growth

“E-bikes are fast and flexible, support assisted biking, help improve fitness, sustainable and thus are being considered as the future of transportation,” says the author of this study. Apart from this, electric bikes are a versatile, eco-friendly, flexible and trendy mode of transport and smart substitutes public transportation and cars, factors which can boost the e-bike market trends in the future. Additionally, factors such as favorable government laws and regulations, as well as an increase in subsidies to promote the manufacture of e-bikes are also expected to boost the market

E-bike Popularity In The Region Support European Dominance

Regionally, Europe has been leading the worldwide e-bike market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the e-bike market study. E-bikes are widely popular in Europe, particularly in Germany and Netherlands, are a preferred mode of commute and thus represent one of the fastest growing segments in the transport market in Europe.

E-bike Market by Type (Pedal Assisted and Throttle Assisted), by Usage (Mountain/Trekking, Urban/City and Cargo), by Battery Type (Lithium-ion battery and Lead Acid Battery), by Power (Less than equal to 250W, above 250W): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Cycling and walking gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic. People were encouraged to travel on foot or bikes in order to avoid crowded public transport. E-bikes have emerged as an attractive option, especially for consumers who find it difficult to manually pedal for long durations, causing a surge in sales in 2020. Additionally, e-bikes offer a carbon-neutral and affordable transport alternative that can easily recharged and combined thereby adding to the popularity during the pandemic.

Growth Factors

Increasing fuel prices, a rising demand for environmentally responsible commute options, and an increase in the usage of cycling as a recreational activity are a few of the key factors driving the global e-bike market. E-bikes are fast and flexible, support assisted biking, help improve fitness, sustainable and thus are being considered as the future of transportation.

