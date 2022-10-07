Latin America Hot Sauce Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027
Latin America Hot Sauce Market To Boost Its Market Share During 2022-2027, With The Rapid Fast-Food ConsumptionSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Salsa Picante, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por tipo de producto, envase, canal de distribución, aplicación, uso final y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Hot Sauce Market 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on type of product, packaging, distribution channel, application, end use. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe incluyen:
Visión general del mercado (2017-2027)
• CAGR para el periodo pronóstico (2022-2027): 4,50%
El crecimiento del mercado de salsa picante en América Latina fue impulsado por un aumento en el consumo de comida rápida, que llevó a un valor de 698 millones de dólares en 2021. Este aumento está relacionado con la expansión de ofertas de productos creativos y de alta gama, que atraen a los clientes con su mayor funcionalidad. Para beneficiarse de la tendencia actual, varias empresas están desarrollando una variedad de salsas picantes premium para el mercado.
Las salsas picantes han experimentado una importante trayectoria de desarrollo en el mercado mundial, como resultado de su creciente atractivo y de la mayor preferencia de los clientes por sabores distintivos y atrevidos. La diversidad de las preferencias alimentarias de los jóvenes ha surgido como consecuencia del crecimiento de la población joven y del fomento de la globalización.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Hot sauce is the liquid or semi-liquid substance made from chilli peppers, vinegar, salt, and other spice ingredients. This salsa or seasoning is a flavour element which offer food a pungent and zesty taste. Some of the famous hot sauces available are Tabasco, Tapatio, Frank’s Red Hot, Texas Pete, and others.
Segmentation by Product Type:
• Medium Hot Sauce
• Mild Hot Sauce
• Very Hot Sauce
Segmentation by Packaging:
• Jars
• Bottles
• Other
Segmentation by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Traditional Grocery Retailers
• Online Stores
• Other
Segmentation by Application:
• Cooking Sauce
• Table Sauce
Segmentation by End Use:
• Commercial Use
• Household Use
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
The market of hot sauce in Latin America is poised to grow due to changes in preferences and tastes of consumers influenced by western trends and increased purchasing power. The demand for hot sauce has increased because of the release of novel sauce flavours with advantageous health effects. Additionally, a pragmatic direction of market demand on the use of savoury and hot sauces has emerged from bustling city inhabitants and their increased use of frozen, rapid and functional foods, especially in emerging economies.
Due to its flavour and nutritious attributes, sweet and spicy sauce is becoming increasingly more popular all over the world. Additionally, the industry is expected to benefit greatly from premiumization in sweet and spicy sauce offerings, expanding consumer interest in creative condiments infused with unique and spicy flavours, and rising popularity of ethnic cuisine products. These all factors are providing an ideal market outlook for key players to tap the opportunities for expanding their market share in hot sauce.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• McIlhenny Company
• McCormick and Co.
• Huy Fong Food
• Kraft Heinz
• Salsa Tamazula
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
About Us:
Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
