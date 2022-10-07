Flow Cytometry Market Size is estimated to reach USD 10.4 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3%

Flow cytometry market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow cytometry industry generated $4.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $10.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. Technological advancements, high adoption in various research and diagnostic applications, and advent of flow cytometry technology in novel research applications such as cytogenomics, proteomics, and marine biology drive the growth of the global flow cytometry market. However, factors such as high-cost associated with instruments and reagents, lack of awareness among potential end users, and limited availability of technical expertise restrict the market growth. Contrarily, rise in incidences of diseases such as cancer and HIV present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• bioMérieux SA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• DiaSorin S.p.A.

• Miltenyi Biotec, Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Sysmex Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/90

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global flow cytometry market, owing to surge in use of reagents in research activities and clinical trials.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. helped researchers and clinicians in the world to study impact of the COVID-19 virus on human immune systems in March 2020. Flow cytometry showed that COVID-19 patients reduced B-cell and T-cell frequencies as compared to recovered donors and healthy donors.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/90

Based on component, the instruments segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global flow cytometry market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to development of novel instrument designs, demand for highly efficient replaceable components, applications in treatment of newer diseases, and increase in research & developments in flow cytometry techniques. However, the reagents and consumables segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the advantage they offer in flow cytometry analysis.

Based on application, the academic and clinical applications segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global flow cytometry market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in research of academic & clinical applications of flow cytometry. However, the diagnostic segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in use of technology in diagnostic applications.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Hemophilia Treatment Market

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market



𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠: