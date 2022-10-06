Submit Release
ACC Releases August 2022 Resin Production and Sales Statistics

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 6, 2022) – U.S. production of major plastic resins totaled 7.9 billion pounds during August 2022, a decrease of 1.8 percent compared to the prior month, and an increase of 0.7 percent compared to the same month in 2021, according to statistics released today by the American Chemistry Council (ACC).  Year-to-date production was 63.6 billion pounds, a 4.8 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2021.

Sales and captive (internal) use of major plastic resins totaled 8.0 billion pounds during August 2022, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to the prior month, and an increase of 4.6 percent from the same month one year earlier.  Year-to-date sales and captive use were 62.6 billion pounds, a 5.1 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2021.

ACC Plastics Industry Producers’ Statistics Group

The ACC Plastics Industry Producers’ Statistics Group makes available detailed reports (including monthly production and end-use sales data for major thermoplastic and thermoset resins) to subscribers of its various services. For more information on subscriptions to the resin reports, please click here.

