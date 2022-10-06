ACC Releases August 2022 Resin Production and Sales Statistics

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 6, 2022) – U.S. production of major plastic resins totaled 7.9 billion pounds during August 2022, a decrease of 1.8 percent compared to the prior month, and an increase of 0.7 percent compared to the same month in 2021, according to statistics released today by the American Chemistry Council (ACC). Year-to-date production was 63.6 billion pounds, a 4.8 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2021.

Sales and captive (internal) use of major plastic resins totaled 8.0 billion pounds during August 2022, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to the prior month, and an increase of 4.6 percent from the same month one year earlier. Year-to-date sales and captive use were 62.6 billion pounds, a 5.1 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2021.