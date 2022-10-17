SBMS Media Announces a New Campaign to Help Start-ups and Small Businesses in San Diego
52 Weeks of Introductions to Local Companies Will Be Featured on SBMS Media's Social Sites Starting November 2nd, 2022.
Owning a small business is tough and we need to come together as a community to help one another. We hope this campaign will help local entrepreneurs get the brand boost they may desperately need”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that only 80% of businesses still have their doors open after the first year. There are many reasons for this dire statistic including start-ups having less access to working capital, unfamiliarity with best accounting practices, and ineffective marketing.
— Nicole Crocker
Although large businesses may be able to weather the storm during an economic downturn, it can be a more difficult time for smaller businesses. For this reason, a San Diego marketing agency, SBMS Media is announcing the launch of a 12-month campaign they are dubbing #SanDiegoSpotlight.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy in a document released in 2020, there are 31.7 million small businesses in the U.S., and 19% (or 6 million people) are employed by those businesses. The "San Diego Spotlight" campaign aims to gain exposure for those privately owned micro-companies (under 10 employees), start-ups, and other small businesses that need help boosting their sales revenue.
"We have found that most entrepreneurs are brilliant in their career role and passionate about their products or services; that is why they opened their business. However, they don't necessarily know how to market their services or know how to earn business in a volume that will support them financially. Then they reach out to marketing agencies who want to charge $3k, $5k, or even $10k and more for services. That is simply not affordable for most micro-businesses" stated Nicole Crocker, owner of SBMS Media.
Businesses that are selected to be the San Diego Spotlight of the week will receive social recognition on various platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. They will also receive a free audit of their current marketing efforts with actionable items they can take on their own to build their business, as well as a press release sharing their products and services to the local community. The total value of marketing exposure is estimated at $1,195 per San Diego Spotlight winner. 52 winners will be selected, one for each week of the year. Winners are pulled from a random drawing the first week of each month and notified within 5 days via email.
The campaign, funded by SBMS Media, features San Diego-based companies across all industries. San Diegans are encouraged to nominate their favorite local, family-owned businesses for consideration by visiting https://sbmsmedia.com/san-diego-spotlight
Local community members who want to be introduced to startups and small businesses throughout San Diego are encouraged to "Like" and "Follow" SBMS Media's social sites:
About SBMS Media
SBMS Media provides full-service marketing and advertising services to start-ups, micro-companies, and small businesses for a fraction of the cost of hiring a single in-house employee. SBMS Media's mission is to support free enterprise; they accomplish this by providing competitively-priced, 360°, expert-level services to companies nationwide.
