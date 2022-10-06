Mainsail Partners Named in Inc.'s 2022 List of Founder Friendly Investors

For the third consecutive year, Mainsail has been recognized for its founder-friendly approach to partnering with bootstrapped companies

AUSTIN, Texas, and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm that invests in bootstrapped software companies, was named in Inc.'s annual Founder-Friendly Investors list. According to Inc., the list recognizes private equity and venture capital firms that it believes have the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.

"This is a well-deserved recognition for Mainsail," said Mark Tipton, Founder and CEO of Aspire Software. "Like many founders, I had reservations about bringing on an investment partner at a critical point in our company's growth. But I also recognized we were missing the opportunity to deliver even greater value to our customers. I believe Mainsail was the ideal partner as we transitioned from bootstrapping our growth to having an investor and partner to help us through the next stage of building our team and company to scale. They took a collaborative, hands-on approach to providing support as we grew, and demonstrated tremendous respect for the culture we had built prior to their involvement," added Mark.

Mainsail Partners was founded with the goal of partnering with software company founders to help scale their business in the next phase of growth. To support these founders, Mainsail has built a dedicated Operations Team to work alongside software company management teams. Mainsail's Operations Team is made up of former software company operators with experience in specific areas the firm believes software companies need help, including recruiting and talent development, go-to-market strategy and execution, product and technology development, customer retention and expansion, and budgeting and financial support. Additionally, the firm delivers resources to help companies identify and execute on M&A opportunities.

"Our relationship with the founders begins with the tremendous respect we have for what they have built," said Taylor McKinley, a Partner at Mainsail. "It takes determination and a clear vision to bootstrap your way to achieving product-market fit and delivering real value to customers. Our approach to partnering with founders and management teams is intended to enhance what these teams have built and leverage our experience and resources to capture new opportunities and scale the company to support sustainable growth."

This is the third consecutive year that Mainsail has been included on Inc.'s list of Founder Friendly Investors. To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2022

About Mainsail

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that partners with founders of bootstrapped software companies to help them realize their potential. For nearly 20 years, Mainsail has been helping management teams navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with rapidly scaling a software company. The firm includes women and men who are former software company operators who have seen these challenges first-hand. Mainsail offers assistance across a variety of functional areas including talent, finance, customer success, sales and marketing, product management and R&D.

Mainsail was ranked as a Top 25 Private Equity Firm in 2022 by GrowthCap and has appeared on Inc Magazine's list of Founder Friendly Private Equity Firms for multiple consecutive years. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, the firm has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital and invested in more than seventy companies. For more information, visit http://www.mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

The industry awards shown herein were awarded by third parties not affiliated with Mainsail. The number of nominees reviewed for each of the awards and number of award recipients were not available to Mainsail, and therefore, those numbers and the percentages of nominees that received each award, cannot be disclosed herein. The awards are not indicative of Mainsail's future performance and do not reflect the experience of, or any rating by, Mainsail investors, or clients, and generally do not relate to investment advisory services to clients.

The 2022 Founder-Friendly Investors, 2021 Founder-Friendly Investors, and Top 50 Most Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms of 2020 recognitions presented herein are awarded by Inc. Inc. assessed the nominees based on written responses to questions on Inc.'s nomination form and discussions with CEO references. Mainsail Partners paid application fees to participate in these processes.

The Top 25 Private Equity Firms of 2022 recognition is awarded by GrowthCap. GrowthCap assessed nominees based on written responses to questions on GrowthCap's nomination form and further research and peer commentary. Mainsail Partners paid a fee to distribute the results.

Media Contact

