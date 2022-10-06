Nationally Ranked Investors' Rights Firm Holzer and Holzer, LLC Announces Investigation of Eve Holding (EVEX)

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve Holding" or the "Company") EVEX complied with federal securities laws. On September 29, 2022, Eve Holding disclosed that, following an internal review, the Company's "condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. . . should not be relied upon." After this announcement, the Company's stock price dropped.

If you purchased Eve Holding stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com /case/eve-holding/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, a Top 50 securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct.More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com

SOURCE: Holzer & Holzer

View source version on accesswire.com: