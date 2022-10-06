Unicon Pledges to Support National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 as a Champion

Unicon Recognizes its Commitment to Cybersecurity, Online Safety, and Privacy

GILBERT, Ariz. , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unicon, Inc., a leading learner-centric technology consulting firm, today announced its commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held annually in October, by signing up as a 2022 Champion and joining a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, and individuals committed to the Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme of 'it's easy to stay safe online'.

"As we watch the learner experience across America becoming more online and remote in nature, Unicon is committed to supporting those user communities in ways that enrich the learning environment and protect the data of the student, the teacher, and the institution." said Unicon Information Security Officer, Frank Mason. "To that end, Unicon is once again joining the global initiative to secure the digital experience by becoming a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion."

More than ever before, technology plays a part in almost everything we do, and this has been amplified in Unicon's focal area of the education landscape. Connected devices have been woven into society as an integral part of how people communicate and access services essential to their wellbeing. Despite these great advances in technology and the conveniences they provide, recent events have shown us how quickly our lives and businesses can be disrupted when cybercriminals and adversaries use technology to do harm. Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to shed light on these security vulnerabilities while offering actionable guidance surrounding behaviors anyone can take to protect themselves and their organizations. Everyone has a responsibility to do their part in securing our interconnected world.

This year, rather than the typical approach of weekly themes throughout the month, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is focusing on four behaviors throughout the month that are most important to #BeCyberSmart and stay safe online:

Enabling multi-factor authentication

Using strong passwords (and a password manager)

Updating software

Recognizing and reporting phishing

If everyone does their part – implementing stronger security practices, raising community awareness, educating vulnerable audiences, or training employees – our interconnected world will be safer and more resilient for everyone.

Now in its 19th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Unicon is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/. You can also follow and use the official hashtag #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the month.

About Unicon

Unicon is a leading technology consulting firm focused solely on the education ecosystem. We partner with institutions and companies to create learner-centric digital experiences to transform online teaching and learning. We believe in the power of technology to expand access to education, and in the power of education to create a better future for all.

Unicon is a Contributing Member of 1EdTech, a Commercial Affiliate of the Apereo Foundation, a Trust and Identity Solution Provider in the Internet2 Industry Program, an Industry Member of Internet2, an InCommon Participant, an InCommon Catalyst, an Instructure Certified Partner, and a community member of the Ed-Fi Alliance. Unicon is also an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved the AWS Education Competency, and is a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. Follow Unicon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jim Layne, Unicon, Inc., 480-558-2444, jlayne@unicon.net

