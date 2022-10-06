Submit Release
Spectra Logic to Host Virtual Conference on Trends in Data Storage and Data Protection Showcased at Recent Industry Events

SpectraLIVE ‘In Case You Missed It Edition’ to Unveil Technology Updates for IT Professionals

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colorado, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a leader in data storage and data management solutions, today announced its upcoming SpectraLIVE: In Case You Missed It Edition, a free virtual conference to be held on October 11, 2022, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. MT.  Any IT professional, data storage manager, technology partner or value-added reseller is encouraged to register here for the event.

Attendees will gain insights about the latest technology trends, best practices, use cases and Spectra updates that they would have heard at the following events.

Agenda (times in MT):
8:30–8:45 a.m.             Welcome to SpectraLIVE
8:45–9:30 a.m.             What you missed at supercomputing events
9:30-10:15 a.m.            What you missed at media and entertainment events
10:15-11:00 a.m.          What you missed at backup/data protection events
11:00-11:30 a.m.          What you missed at AWS re:Invent

SpectraLIVE is a virtual conference platform developed by Spectra Logic that helps organizations make intelligent decisions related to managing, accessing and preserving their growing repositories of data. SpectraLIVE virtual conferences and monthly webinar series cover a wide range of data storage, data management and data protection topics. To learn more about SpectraLIVE, click here.

About Spectra Logic
Spectra Logic develops a full range of Attack Hardened™ data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

Follow Spectra Logic on social media: 

Twitter: @spectralogic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spectralogic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectra-logic 

Instagram: @spectralogic 

Spectra and Spectra Logic are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Susan Merriman
Spectra Logic
303 449-6444,1378
susanm@spectralogic.com

Kim Pegnato
A3 Communications
781-835-7118
Kim.pegnato@a3communicationspr.com

