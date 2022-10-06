Submit Release
Nov 1 deadline approaching for disabled veteran property tax program

PIERRE, S.D., -- The Nov. 1, 2022, deadline for eligible disabled veterans to apply for property tax relief is approaching.

 

The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Disabled Veteran’s Program exempts the first $150,000 of valuation on an eligible applicant’s property. The program also applies to surviving spouses of disabled veterans if they have not remarried. Once approved, this exemption will automatically continue until the property changes ownership or is not owner occupied.

 

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • The veteran must be rated as permanently and totally disabled as a result of a service-connected disability.
  • The veteran or a surviving spouse, who is not remarried, must own and occupy the property.
  • The property must be owned and occupied by an un-remarried surviving spouse receiving dependency and indemnity as a result of the veteran's service-connected death.

 

Applicants will be required to provide proof of their eligibility to receive the exemption, which may be obtained by calling the Sioux Falls VA Regional Office at 1-800-827-1000.

 

Applications can be accessed from their county Director of Equalization or on the Department of Revenue’s website at https://dor.sd.gov/individuals/taxes/property-tax/relief-programs/#veterans. If you have questions, check out our Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption Brochure or feel free to call our Property Tax Agents at 1-800-829-9188 (Option 2). Applications are to be submitted to the Director of Equalization’s office in the county where the property is located by November 1. If approved, applicants will receive their first reduction in their property taxes payable in 2024.

 

