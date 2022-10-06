Supports still available for all residents

CANADA, October 6 - Residents facing financial difficulties due to Hurricane Fiona can still access various government and community partner supports.

Last week, the Province of Prince Edward Island announced a number of financial assistance initiatives for residents, not-for-profits and businesses.

Island Household Financial Assistance

All Island households who have been impacted financially by Hurricane Fiona can apply to the Canadian Red Cross for $250 per household in financial support online or by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. As of October 6, the Canadian Red Cross has distributed to one-time financial assistance of $250 to 14,727 Island households, for a total of $3,681,750 to date.

Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program

Since the official launch of the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program on October 3, the Canadian Red Cross has received 379 registrations. Of these, 144 have completed a full application and 129 have met the program criteria. Eighty-four applicants of these 129 have received reimbursements.

Canadian Red Cross continue to be available to assist residents with program information, eligibility and reviewing submitted applications. They can be reached online or directly by phone 1-833-966-4225 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Supports for businesses, not-for-profit organizations and municipalities

Since the launch of the Wage Rebate for Impacted Workers and Emergency Jobs Initiative, 314 and 13 applications have been received respectively to help Island businesses.

Debris pick-up

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has received over 4,200 applications from Island residents requesting private property debris assessment.

Anyone with fallen trees or large debris on their personal property that pose a safety risk, such as trees or debris that are blocking driveways or homes, or trees and debris leaning against homes, can call 1-833-734-1873 or go to any Access PEI location to request assistance. Islanders can also email fionacleanup@gov.pe.ca or fill out the webform.

Assessment and debris removal will start once the demand for road clearing and clean-up efforts has reduced.

PEI School Food Program

The PEI School Food Program is closely monitoring the reopening status of all schools and will be delivering meals to local reception centres in communities where schools are not open. Please contact your local reception centre for details.

As of Wednesday, October 6, school status can be found here.

Any schools currently operational are receiving meals from the PEI School Food Program. Since Friday, October 7 is now an instructional day, and no meal orders were previously placed for this day, meals orders from Friday, September 23 will be repeated automatically.

