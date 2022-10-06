All Charlottetown schools will be open Friday

CANADA, October 6 - Emergency officials have deemed it safe for all Charlottetown schools to reopen on Friday, October 7.

Residents are reminded to keep a safe and respectful distance from all working crews. Motorists, walkers and bikers are reminded to slow down and obey all traffic measures put in place.

When possible, parents are encouraged to walk children to school or their bus stops until they are assured the route is safe. Parents are also asked to discuss safety with their children.

Stay away from downed power lines and poles as more and more electrical infrastructure comes back online.

Keep a safe and respectful distance from all recovery crews, so that work can be completed in a safe and diligent manner.

Avoid playgrounds and other facilities that are closed due to storm damage.

Take extra care when crossing roads because some traffic lights are still not operational.

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Department of Education and Lifelong Learning

Agtremere@gov.pe.ca