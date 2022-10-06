Joylux, the Leading Menopausal Femtech Brand, Acquires Mommy Matters To Expand its Offerings to Postpartum Women
Sarah Dorsett, CEO of the leading smart baby brand Nanit, joins board of directorsSEATTLE, WA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joylux, a leader in innovative intimate health devices and products for menopausal women, announced the acquisition of Mommy Matters, an emerging social-impact brand created by leading Ob-Gyn Dr. Tara Shirazian, to address unmet needs in maternal health. Leveraging Joylux’s proprietary platform of red-light vaginal care devices and digital tools, Mommy Matters will offer a range of high-tech solutions that empower women to optimize their postpartum health and recovery with comfort, style, and much-needed healing and support. Dr. Shirazian will join the Joylux team as a strategic advisor.
Joylux CEO Colette Courtion stated, “The postpartum products available today are from our grandmother’s era and no longer meet the needs of today’s modern moms. By combining our patented award-winning, light-based technology with Mommy Matters’ inventive products and Dr. Shirazian’s partnership, we can quickly and effectively improve the lives of new moms, while building a world-class postpartum brand.”
Dr. Shirazian added, “I’m excited to be working with the brilliant Joylux team as they enter the postpartum health and wellness space. As an Ob-Gyn with decades dedicated to research and education in the field of maternal morbidity and mortality, as well as a mother of two, I know how underserved this market is. Joylux has a history of innovation in women’s health, and we are equally passionate about serving women.”
In conjunction with the acquisition, Sarah Dorsett has joined Joylux’s board of directors. Ms. Dorsett is the CEO of Nanit, the smart baby brand that connects parents to their baby's well-being and development. As an experienced business leader and mother of three, Ms. Dorsett has a history of developing and scaling high-growth retail and online brands across an extensive array of consumer product categories. Ms. Dorsett will provide guidance and strategic support as Joylux expands its markets and sales channels.
“I am thrilled to see technological innovation in the postpartum category targeted towards new mothers, which has been void of attention until now. Joylux is perfectly positioned to lead postpartum care into the next chapter. I am honored to be a part of this visionary team that cares so deeply about improving women’s lives,” said Ms. Dorsett.
Additionally, to demonstrate the long-standing leadership position and commitment Joylux has to improving women’s lives—from motherhood through menopause—Joylux will donate a portion of Mommy Matters’ net proceeds to support the nonprofit Saving Mothers. On average, one woman or girl dies due to complications from childbirth every two minutes. Seventy-five percent of these deaths could be prevented with access to low-cost basic sexual and reproductive healthcare. Saving Mothers is focused on eradicating preventable maternal deaths and reversing the inequities in maternal healthcare.
About Joylux (@joyluxinc): Joylux is a leading women’s health company offering high-tech devices, digital tools, and products that address women’s health from motherhood to menopause. Products are sold in over 10 countries around the world under the brands Joylux, Mommy Matters, vFit, vSculpt, and HER Intimate Care. Our mission is to empower women to live confidently by improving all aspects of their intimate health. https://joylux.com
