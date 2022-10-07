James Kirgin Consulting to offer property appraisal service in northern Florida
Real Estate Appraisal Services James Kirgin Consulting, a national real estate consulting group, will offer consulting for appraisal service in Florida
At James Kirgin Consulting, we are excited to include consulting for property appraisal service in Florida. We will continue to provide top, professional service, that is priority #1 to our clients.”PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Kirgin of James Kirgin Consulting is pleased to announce the expansion of consulting service to include property appraisal consulting.
— Jim Kirgin
James Kirgin Founder of the company said "Whether you’re purchasing a home or conducting any other type of real estate transaction in Florida, a professional property appraisal will streamline the process and establish the fair market value of any property. "
The appraisal process includes the research, compilation and analysis of all pertinent data as it relates to your specific requirements. James Kirgin Consulting Appraisal Service provides consulting and guidance in obtaining several types of property appraisal reports in standardized or narrative book form.
The Appraisal Process:
Interior Inspection
A list of all assets and defects are objectively analyzed and compiled in a detailed written report.
Property Condition
Includes the specifics of construction, property layout, number of rooms and specific features, equipment; improvements and renovations.
Neighborhood and surrounding areas
An assessment is made on a property’s proximity to services, facilities and amenities as they may (or may not) relate and affect its market value.
Property Classification
Public records are analyzed to confirm sales and make comparisons in the particular Florida region. A range of public records and sources are used including zoning records, tax data, professional associations and other applicable publications.
Calculating the Market Value
Sales Comparison
In its most basic form, this approach is built on the premise that the market value of a property is partly derived and comparable to surrounding properties.
Cost Approach
Since the market obviously relates to cost, this approach takes into account and analyzes market trends as defined by two specific elements: Land value and land improvements, minus depreciation.
James Kirgin Consulting provides complete consulting for appraisal services for:
Acreage appraisals
Land appraisals
Residential properties
Multi-Family properties
New construction appraisals
Condominium appraisals
Please call us for more information or for a consultation on appraising your residential property.
James Kirgin Consulting offers both enterprise solutions for local property management companies, and direct hands on management for property owners.
Initially basing operations in Panama City Beach, FL the company plans to also expand to the Miami metro region by years end.
