James Kirgin Consulting to offer property appraisal service in northern Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Kirgin of James Kirgin Consulting is pleased to announce the expansion of consulting service to include property appraisal consulting.James Kirgin Founder of the company said "Whether you’re purchasing a home or conducting any other type of real estate transaction in Florida, a professional property appraisal will streamline the process and establish the fair market value of any property. "The appraisal process includes the research, compilation and analysis of all pertinent data as it relates to your specific requirements. James Kirgin Consulting Appraisal Service provides consulting and guidance in obtaining several types of property appraisal reports in standardized or narrative book form.The Appraisal Process:Interior InspectionA list of all assets and defects are objectively analyzed and compiled in a detailed written report.Property ConditionIncludes the specifics of construction, property layout, number of rooms and specific features, equipment; improvements and renovations.Neighborhood and surrounding areasAn assessment is made on a property’s proximity to services, facilities and amenities as they may (or may not) relate and affect its market value.Property ClassificationPublic records are analyzed to confirm sales and make comparisons in the particular Florida region. A range of public records and sources are used including zoning records, tax data, professional associations and other applicable publications.Calculating the Market ValueSales ComparisonIn its most basic form, this approach is built on the premise that the market value of a property is partly derived and comparable to surrounding properties.Cost ApproachSince the market obviously relates to cost, this approach takes into account and analyzes market trends as defined by two specific elements: Land value and land improvements, minus depreciation.James Kirgin Consulting provides complete consulting for appraisal services for:Acreage appraisalsLand appraisalsResidential propertiesMulti-Family propertiesNew construction appraisalsCondominium appraisalsPlease call us for more information or for a consultation on appraising your residential property.James Kirgin Consulting offers both enterprise solutions for local property management companies, and direct hands on management for property owners.Initially basing operations in Panama City Beach, FL the company plans to also expand to the Miami metro region by years end.James KirginJames Kirgin Consulting LLC.+1 503-789-7882james@jameskirginconsulting.com