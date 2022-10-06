Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,975 in the last 365 days.

Conclusion of Round 14 of Negotiations to Modernize the Columbia River Treaty Regime

The United States hosted the 14th round of negotiations with the Government of Canada to modernize the Columbia River Treaty regime in Spokane, Washington October 4-5.  As a result of our discussions, we have been able to find common ground on aspects of flood risk management, hydropower coordination, ecosystem cooperation, and increased Canadian operational flexibility.  We will continue to work to address outstanding issues in these areas the coming months.

The United States is committed to working with Canada to achieve a modernized treaty regime that will support a healthy and prosperous Columbia River Basin and reflect our country’s commitment to the people who depend upon the natural resources of Columbia River Basin.

The U.S. Department of State leads a negotiating team consisting of representatives from the Bonneville Power Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern Division, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.  The U.S. delegation also included expert-advisors from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho.

Following Round 14 negotiations, the Department of State and Global Affairs Canada hosted a workshop on Ecosystem and Indigenous and Tribal Cultural Values.  Members of the U.S. and Canadian negotiating teams met with representatives invited from 15 Columbia Basin Tribes, Indigenous Nations, and related indigenous and tribal organizations.  Workshop participants exchanged information about ecosystem needs and indigenous and tribal cultural values and discussed how system operations currently are coordinated.  The workshop will inform future discussions on how we can improve coordination on these issues to benefit ecosystems and people on both sides of the border.

More information on the Treaty. 

You just read:

Conclusion of Round 14 of Negotiations to Modernize the Columbia River Treaty Regime

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.