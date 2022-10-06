Conclusion of Round 14 of Negotiations to Modernize the Columbia River Treaty Regime

The United States hosted the 14th round of negotiations with the Government of Canada to modernize the Columbia River Treaty regime in Spokane, Washington October 4-5. As a result of our discussions, we have been able to find common ground on aspects of flood risk management, hydropower coordination, ecosystem cooperation, and increased Canadian operational flexibility. We will continue to work to address outstanding issues in these areas the coming months.

The United States is committed to working with Canada to achieve a modernized treaty regime that will support a healthy and prosperous Columbia River Basin and reflect our country’s commitment to the people who depend upon the natural resources of Columbia River Basin.

The U.S. Department of State leads a negotiating team consisting of representatives from the Bonneville Power Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern Division, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The U.S. delegation also included expert-advisors from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho.

Following Round 14 negotiations, the Department of State and Global Affairs Canada hosted a workshop on Ecosystem and Indigenous and Tribal Cultural Values. Members of the U.S. and Canadian negotiating teams met with representatives invited from 15 Columbia Basin Tribes, Indigenous Nations, and related indigenous and tribal organizations. Workshop participants exchanged information about ecosystem needs and indigenous and tribal cultural values and discussed how system operations currently are coordinated. The workshop will inform future discussions on how we can improve coordination on these issues to benefit ecosystems and people on both sides of the border.

More information on the Treaty.