Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with UK Minister for the Americas Jesse Norman

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with UK Minister for the Americas Jesse Norman about shared U.S.-UK priorities, including working with Allies and partners to support Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression.  They discussed working together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, counter PRC economic coercion, and strengthen supply chain resiliency.  The Deputy Secretary welcomed the new UK government’s commitment to resolve issues with the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and protect the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.  The Deputy Secretary congratulated Minister Norman on the UK’s election to the International Telecommunications Union Council.

