Lima Ministerial Meeting on the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection
The October 6 Lima Ministerial Meeting on the Los Angeles Declaration convened endorsing countries to discuss successes, opportunities, and next steps in addressing the challenges posed by irregular migration in the Western Hemisphere. Endorsing countries identified concrete and ambitious commitments to maintain the momentum of the Los Angeles Declaration initiative, presented during the Ninth Summit of the Americas in June 2022.
During the October 6 Ministerial Meeting, the 21 endorsing countries agreed on priority areas for interventions to create conditions for safe, orderly, and humane migration. Partners agreed to work together to advance the pillars of the Los Angeles Declaration: 1) stability and assistance; 2) legal pathways; 3) humane migration management; and 4) emergency response. Participants identified key workstreams under the first three pillars of the Los Angeles Declaration that will develop shared lines of policy action. Countries volunteered to lead the various Action Package Committees, and each endorsing country will participate in at least one Action Package Committee to shape its commitments under the Los Angeles Declaration.
Pillar 1: Stability and Assistance for Communities
Integration and Support for Host Communities:
Lead: Chile
Participants: El Salvador, Honduras, Ecuador, Guyana
Temporary Protection and Regularization:
Lead: Colombia
Participants: Ecuador, El Salvador, Haiti
International Financing for Migrant Hosting Countries:
Lead: Ecuador
Participants: Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Guyana, Peru, United States
Pillar 2: Regular Pathways for Migration and International Protection
Labor Mobility:
Lead: Mexico
Participants: Haiti, United States, El Salvador, Guatemala
Investing in Asylum:
Lead: Canada
Participants: Costa Rica, Haiti
Refugee Resettlement:
Lead: Canada and Guyana
Participants: Mexico, Uruguay, United States
Family Reunification and Alternative Migration Pathways:
Lead: El Salvador
Participants: Haiti, Mexico, Guatemala
Pillar 3: Humane Migration Management
Countering Human Smuggling and Trafficking:
Lead: United States
Participants: Argentina, El Salvador, Colombia, Guatemala, Paraguay, Panama, Guyana
Return and Reintegration:
Lead: Guatemala
Participants: Haiti, El Salvador
Aligning Visa and travel Standards:
Lead: Paraguay and Peru
Participants: United States, Paraguay
Combatting Xenophobia:
Lead: Peru
Participants: Argentina, Mexico