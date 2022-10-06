Lima Ministerial Meeting on the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection

The October 6 Lima Ministerial Meeting on the Los Angeles Declaration convened endorsing countries to discuss successes, opportunities, and next steps in addressing the challenges posed by irregular migration in the Western Hemisphere. Endorsing countries identified concrete and ambitious commitments to maintain the momentum of the Los Angeles Declaration initiative, presented during the Ninth Summit of the Americas in June 2022.

During the October 6 Ministerial Meeting, the 21 endorsing countries agreed on priority areas for interventions to create conditions for safe, orderly, and humane migration. Partners agreed to work together to advance the pillars of the Los Angeles Declaration: 1) stability and assistance; 2) legal pathways; 3) humane migration management; and 4) emergency response. Participants identified key workstreams under the first three pillars of the Los Angeles Declaration that will develop shared lines of policy action. Countries volunteered to lead the various Action Package Committees, and each endorsing country will participate in at least one Action Package Committee to shape its commitments under the Los Angeles Declaration.

Pillar 1: Stability and Assistance for Communities

Integration and Support for Host Communities:

Lead: Chile

Participants: El Salvador, Honduras, Ecuador, Guyana

Temporary Protection and Regularization:

Lead: Colombia

Participants: Ecuador, El Salvador, Haiti

International Financing for Migrant Hosting Countries:

Lead: Ecuador

Participants: Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Guyana, Peru, United States

Pillar 2: Regular Pathways for Migration and International Protection

Labor Mobility:

Lead: Mexico

Participants: Haiti, United States, El Salvador, Guatemala

Investing in Asylum:

Lead: Canada

Participants: Costa Rica, Haiti

Refugee Resettlement:

Lead: Canada and Guyana

Participants: Mexico, Uruguay, United States

Family Reunification and Alternative Migration Pathways:

Lead: El Salvador

Participants: Haiti, Mexico, Guatemala

Pillar 3: Humane Migration Management

Countering Human Smuggling and Trafficking:

Lead: United States

Participants: Argentina, El Salvador, Colombia, Guatemala, Paraguay, Panama, Guyana

Return and Reintegration:

Lead: Guatemala

Participants: Haiti, El Salvador

Aligning Visa and travel Standards:

Lead: Paraguay and Peru

Participants: United States, Paraguay