This Diwali Season, Laxmi Celebrates Its 50 Years Of Legacy With The Golden Jubilee Bonanza!

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, United States, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Being America’s most loved South Asian food brand, Laxmi proudly celebrates its 50 years of legacy this year with its partners and customers who have played a crucial role in its success. Food has been that one common thread, tying all people and families together.

For over 50 years Laxmi has just done this – enabling millions of South Asian families to stay connected to their roots by providing them with quality food ingredients to help them cook their traditional dishes and experience the feeling of home.

Established in 1970 in Jackson Heights, NY by G.L. Soni and his brother K.L. Soni, the impetus for their business venture, House of Spices was Mrs. Shobhna Soni who was tired of eating yogurt and potatoes as a new bride in a new country. This gave these entrepreneurs the idea to start a business that would bring Indian ingredients like daal and spices to the United States, allowing the diaspora here to enjoy the taste of home. But it didn’t stop with dals and spices – their business soon expanded to include flours, rice, oil, ghee, juices, and many other traditional ingredients essential for South Asian cooking. Their success was unstoppable, and the House of Spices’ flagship brand ‘Laxmi’ became a household name in no time.

From bringing ‘home’ to you to keeping the spirit of South Asian culinary traditions alive, Laxmi has been a part of one’s American Journey for over 50 years since 1972.

Their #YadoonKiReceipe campaign has already touched millions of hearts & encouraged them to share their food stories so that they can be cherished forever.

And now as the country gears up to celebrate the festival of lights, Laxmi is yet again ready to double up the celebrations with The Golden Jubilee Bonanza.

To mark this precious milestone, Laxmi has announced a sweepstake to double up the celebrations as it is a momentous year for this iconic brand. Adding to this festival that is full of lights, fireworks, sweets, diyas, and a heartful of joy, this sweepstake will make the festivities bigger, better, and full of happiness.

This magnificent sweepstake has begun on the 15th of September 2022 and will continue till the 15th of December 2022, delighting Laxmi customers to rejoice this festive season with a chance to win exciting prizes such as weekly 10g Gold Coins, Gift Vouchers, and a brand-new iPhone as a mega prize. It is a way of gratifying and honoring Laxmi consumers for their unwavering support and trust in them.

With #LaxmiGoForGold, Laxmi looks forward to celebrating its 50 glorious years in the United States. Enter now and grab this opportunity to win gold coins every week and a mega prize too.

Here’s a little secret- To increase your chances of winning, keep bringing these Laxmi products home & enter a new coupon code every week!

Visit the nearest South Asian Grocery Store and shop for all your favorite Laxmi products. For more information on the sweepstakes and exciting prizes, please visit Laxmi Golden Jubliee Bonanza.

