Dynamic Brands (OTC: ASCC) Soon to Launch Merica Beer

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Dynamic Brands is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Merica Beer, this veteran owned, and locally sourced Beer will soon be available for distribution starting in Texas and eventually expanding nationwide, Marine Corps veteran and founder of Merica Bourbon CEO Derek Sisson explains, " We want to offer a locally sourced, high quality, affordable Beer that consumers can be proud of supporting.”

Dynamic Brands is a Marine Corps veteran operated company, "Through integrity, passion and support from our customers, we continue to build our base," said Derek K. Sisson. Founder.

Merica Beer will be proudly made at Gulf Coast Distillery in Houston, Texas, offering a fine Pilsner that will use local ingredients to create a rich, smooth, refreshing beer great for any occasion.

ABOUT DYNAMIC BRANDS

Aristocrat plans on adding a large portfolio of beer and distilled spirits and utilize the tasting room for public tours as well as hosting private and public events

Contact; Derek Sisson

derek@famousb.com



