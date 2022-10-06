Dynamic Brands (OTC: ASCC) Soon to Launch Merica Beer

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Dynamic Brands is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Merica Beer, this veteran owned, and locally sourced Beer will soon be available for distribution starting in Texas and eventually expanding nationwide, Marine Corps veteran and founder of Merica Bourbon CEO Derek Sisson explains, " We want to offer a locally sourced, high quality, affordable Beer that consumers can be proud of supporting.”

Dynamic Brands is a Marine Corps veteran operated company, "Through integrity, passion and support from our customers, we continue to build our base," said Derek K. Sisson. Founder.

Merica Beer will be proudly made at Gulf Coast Distillery in Houston, Texas, offering a fine Pilsner that will use local ingredients to create a rich, smooth, refreshing beer great for any occasion. 

ABOUT DYNAMIC BRANDS

Aristocrat plans on adding a large portfolio of beer and distilled spirits and utilize the tasting room for public tours as well as hosting private and public events

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: this news release contains forward-looking information within the meanings of Section 27aof the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that including the words "believes, "expects," anticipate", or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact; Derek Sisson
derek@famousb.com



