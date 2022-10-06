Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,910 in the last 365 days.

WSFS Receives Moody’s Baa2 Issuer Rating with a Positive Outlook; Rating Reinforces Strength of Business Model and Successful Acquisition Integrations

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moody’s Investors Service assigned first time ratings to WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) (“WSFS” or “the Company”) with an issuer rating of Baa2 with a Positive Outlook. Long-and short-term deposits of A2/Prime-1, together with a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment of Baa1. Moody’s has also assigned Counterparty Risk Assessment of A3(cr)/Prime-2 and Counterpart Risk Ratings (local and foreign currency) of Baa1/Prime-2. Moody’s debt ratings for WSFS can be accessed here.

“WSFS has grown both organically and through combinations in recent years, including the successful integrations of Beneficial Bank and Bryn Mawr Trust, and given our larger size and scale, it was appropriate to add Moody’s as a Debt Rating Agency. We believe this strong rating recognizes our diversified business model, solid asset quality performance, sound underwriting, and healthy returns. We also expect the Moody’s rating will support new fee opportunities for our Wealth and Trust segment,” said WSFS’ Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dominic C. Canuso.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $60.3 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 121 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (62), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo
(215) 253-5566
racevedo@wsfsbank.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

WSFS Receives Moody’s Baa2 Issuer Rating with a Positive Outlook; Rating Reinforces Strength of Business Model and Successful Acquisition Integrations

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.