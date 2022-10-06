Crown Castle Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") plans to release its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. eastern time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 866-571-0905 and asking for the Crown Castle call (access code 7701942) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. The conference call may also be accessed live over the Internet at http://investor.crowncastle.com. Any supplemental materials for the call will be posted on the Crown Castle website at http://investor.crowncastle.com.



A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, October 20, 2022, through 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and may be accessed by dialing 866-583-1035 and using access code 7701942. An audio archive will also be available on the company’s website at http://investor.crowncastle.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS

Dan Schlanger, CFO

Ben Lowe, SVP & Treasurer

Crown Castle Inc.

713-570-3050