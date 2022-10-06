Beacon Lake is a Proud Sponsor of the 2022 Realtor Builder Tradeshow in Jacksonville, Florida.

One-of-a kind community, Beacon Lake, will be in attendance for the 2022 Realtor Builders Tradeshow

Join Beacon Lake and others at the commencement of the 41st Annual Realtor Builder Tradeshow

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Realtor Builder Tradeshow has brought together real estate professionals and prospective homebuyers for over 40 years. This year’s event will take place on Friday, October 7th from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Realtor Builder Tradeshow will take place at the Adam W. Herbert University Center at 12000 Alumni Drive, in Jacksonville, FL 32224. The Northeast Florida Builders Association and the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors are responsible for the annual event.

The Realtor Builder Tradeshow provides exciting opportunities for prospective home buyers. Attendees can take advantage of numerous resources, including potential mortgage opportunities, and information on new housing constructions, and communities in the area.

The Realtor Builder Tradeshow is also an excellent networking opportunity for professionals in the real estate industry. All housing professionals are encouraged to attend, including new and seasoned agents. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other professionals.

The theme for this year’s event is Home Wars “Rise of the Homebuyer.” Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars character.

The 2022 Realtor Builder Tradeshow is sure to provide numerous resources for anyone interested in Florida Real Estate. Event coordinators encourage everyone to stop in to learn more about Florida homes and communities, and to discover resources that promote home ownership.

One of the most popular luxury communities, Beacon Lake, is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Realtor Builder Tradeshow. Beacon Lake is a luxury housing community that is known for its beautiful location, affordable homes, and premier amenities.

Beacon Lake will also be onsite exhibiting at this year’s event. Stop by and visit with one of the Beacon Lake representatives to learn more about affordable, luxury housing.

Tickets for the tradeshow are only $10 and interested attendees can purchase tickets on the Event Brite website.

More About the Luxury Community, Beacon Lake

Beacon Lake is a luxury housing community that is located on 358 acres of nature preserve. Beacon Lake chooses only award-winning builders to build each of their single-family homes.

Beacon Lake Amenities Include:

- Junior Olympic Pool

- Sand Beach

- Splash Park

- Bark Park

- Multi-Sports Field

- Walking/Running/Biking Paths

- Fitness Center

- Event Lawn

Beacon Lake also provides residents with a community meeting area, social room, and expansive outdoor dining area with a fire pit. The luxury housing community is affordable, with single-family homes starting in the $400s.