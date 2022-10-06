DeltaPoint Partners has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization Task Force
• DeltaPoint Partners believes TEAM-Together Everyone, Achieves More.
• MVO Task Force achieves strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help veteran businesses
National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes DeltaPoint Partners (DPP) to NVBDC’s Task Force. DPP works with business owners to solve clean energy, cyber security, personnel, financial, marketing, technology, construction, and transportation challenges with out-of-the-box thinking.
DPP looks forward to its relationship with the NVBDC Task Force, to bring value and new opportunities to its SD/VOBs, and corporate members. DPP recognizes NVBDC’s expertise to provide resources to the organizations and is honored to assist and support in achieving business goals.
Through individually developed improvement strategies, DPP’s objective is to help organizations reach their full potential with a complete suite of customizable support services and over 300 years of combined professional experience!
Improving Business Results
DeltaPoint Partners strives to help improve your business results, through a carefully selected team of partners, for less than the cost of hiring an employee. Whether through expense reduction, acquisition or improvement of skills, digital marketing, and advertising, or to quickly augment staff, an outsourced partnership with DPP can advance a company’s growth strategies with less burden.
“We founded DeltaPoint Partners to simply help veteran organizations pivot successfully toward private sector opportunities and to assist and support in the growth of their overall organization,” commented Mark Hollingshead, Founder, DeltaPoint Partners.
NVBDC Task Force
NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables NVBDC to combine resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)
America’s original Veteran Certification program accepted by the Supplier Diversity Community. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO. PHOTO BELOW Keith King, NVBDC Founder & CEO.
