Red Cube's BOO-Ty Shaking- Haunted House Party Returns To 45 East On October 28th + 29th
EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Cube, responsible for the largest and craziest music events in Portland, OR is bringing this year's most anticipated Haunted House Party back to 45 East on the 28th and 29th of October. The event comprises eclectic performances from an extensive lineup of artists. Touted as one of the most popular and exciting Halloween events of the year, Red Cube’s Haunted House Party is a must-visit event.
The event conjures an exclusive celebrity lineup filled with petrifying performances. Featuring artists like J.Worra, Hannah Wants, Honeyluv, Tom & Collins, and many more, there is a diverse range of music to jam to and get a groove on.
The performers will play nonstop for two nights in a row. On the 29th, Red Cube will present mind-numbing and heart-pumping electronic dance music from artists such as Dr. French, Ranger Trucco, Dillon Nathaniel, and many more that will go on through the late hours of the 29th. Attendees are advised to dress up, show up, and, as the name of the party implies, keep their ‘boo-ty shaking.
Join the best performers from all over the world at Portland's go-to nightclub. The state-of-the-art structure guarantees a fun-filled night with luxury. The event is a must to attend to partygoers and enthusiasts everywhere, and the diverse range of people will allow attendees to meet new people and witness new experiences. The tickets for the Haunted House Party are now available, so hurry and grab tickets to this spooktacular weekend before it’s sold out! Main Room and Jade Room tickets available now.
Get your tickets today at: https://45east.tixr.com/hhp2022
For Vip Table Booking, log on to: http://www.45eastpdx.com/vip
Doors open at 10 PM. Please make sure to review COVID-19 health & safety policies as well as Nightclub Rules & Policy online.
Austin Kays
Austin Kays
Red Cube Productions
