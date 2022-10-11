San Diego Pitch Competition & Tournament Competitors Announced - 16 Innovators Battle it Out at Start Up Week Oct 25-28

StartUp San Diego San Diego Business Journal

5 New Partners announce their support of StartUp San Diego - San Diego Business Journal, NuFund, Connect, Arkus Nexus, Miramar College REC Innovation Lab

We expect a fierce fight for the prize and look forward to discovering the next wave of transformative technology.” — David Pierini, Managing Partner at Aleph One Ventures

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StartUp San Diego taps 16 startup companies to battle it out in the Pitch Competition & Tournament at San Diego Start Up Week's 4 day event which kicks-off on Oct 25th and ends Oct 28th. The winner will take home a $10,000 cash prize courtesy of Aleph One. The competitors have access to pitch NuFund for potential funding, and receive mentorship from local accelerator LogicBoost Labs.

“San Diego Startup Week continues to gain momentum in creating value for the startup community,” said Alexa-Rae Navaro, Executive Director of Startup San Diego. “Today’s announcement in addition to adding new partners - Connect, NuFund, Arkus Nexus and Miramar College REC Innovation Lab is a testament to the upward trajectory of the Oct 25th - Oct 28th event. We are especially proud to announce San Diego Business Journal as the media partner for San Diego Start Up Week, bringing our total to 25 partners who are committed to San Diego innovation.

“We are focused on telling the San Diego stories that create opportunities toward learning, innovating, and career development,” said Barbara Chodos, Editor and Publisher of the San Diego Business Journal. “We are a reflection of the City – the culture, the events, the opportunities so it’s a perfect fit to get in lockstep with San Diego Startup Week and document the next generation of entrepreneurs."

The 16 Announced Pitch Competitors & their Founders listed below.

Aleria - Lisa Russell

Cleandrops - Ekaterina Salcedo

Craft-Your-Bra - Rachael Lafenhagen

Deepwater Exploration - Ben Sterling

Ebike Cargo Products - Brian Hoffman

Knowtex - Caroline Zhang

Laeh - Mariah Mendez

MeCo Diagnostics - Adam Watson

Neubo, Inc. - Dylan Drotman

New Voice Learning - Matt Sussman

One OM One -Hajime Ito

Purposer - Joline Mann

Sensoride Corporation - Daniel Moradi

Shore Buddies - Malte Niebelschuetz

Smart Border Systems - Eduardo Cabrera

Vistim Labs Inc. - James Hamet

“We are excited to welcome the competitors to the ‘heavyweight pitch competition.’ We believe that friendly competition among peers fosters respect and that early founders’ battle testing is key to future success,” said David Pierini, Managing Partner at Aleph One Ventures.

“I’m personally excited to see the emerging business talent that is represented in the start-up ecosystem and believe this event is critical in keeping a healthy pipeline of emerging San Diego businesses,” said Maisha Cobb, Investor at NuFund Ventures--one of the largest early-stage investor groups in the region. “The startup community is part of the lifeblood of the San Diego entrepreneur community, planting seeds for the corporations of tomorrow. The work that Startup San Diego does is invaluable in both providing a platform for voice, and in supporting the community as we build these future leaders. With over 350 accredited investors, NuFund is passionate about building great companies that drive economic returns for founders, investors, employees, and our community. Partnering with Startup San Diego allows us to keep a steady pulse on the region’s next wave of innovation.”

“We started working with Startup San Diego on the Startup Week pitch competition during the pandemic, supporting their pivot to a virtual experience to ensure the region's founders were still able tap growth opportunities and while widening their access to capital - two years later, they’re back enforce – so without hesitation we are now in lockstep to serve regional entrepreneurs,” said Mike Krenn, CEO of Connect.

“Hosting San Diego StartUp Week is an ideal chance to showcase the success of SDSU entrepreneurs, highlight our growing entrepreneurship ecosystem and make meaningful connections with San Diego innovators,” said Cathy Pucher, Executive Director of SDSU Zahn Innovation Platform (ZIP) Launchpad.

About The Event:

San Diego Startup Week is bringing the innovation community together for a 4-day multi-location in-person event to drive connections to the entrepreneur community. The event, now in its 10th year, aims to be the epicenter of innovation by bringing the technology innovators, start-up leaders, talent, and the investment community together to cultivate high-growth business creation and retention. Startup Week includes networking and community building events, workshops, keynote panels, mentoring, expos, an incubator demo showcase, a pitch competition & tournament with cash grant prize, and an annual Startup Awards program. Four days of educational sessions are organized across eight functions-based tracks Exhib space, Speakership and sponsorship opportunities are still available. General admission, VIP full week or Day passes are available starting at $45 https://startupsd.org/sandiegostartupweek

About Startup San Diego

Startup San Diego is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit that’s served as the gateway to the San Diego Startup Ecosystem since 2013. We up-skill, guide, and connect our local community to the right ecosystem resources, networks, and support institutions to foster a cohesive and collaborative community. We connect the Region's founders, future founders, and aspiring talent who want to build scalable companies with access to trusted network, resources, and inclusive communities for support and personal growth. Learn more about the Startup San Diego Leadership, Entrepreneurs-in-Residence and Board of Directors at https://startupsd.org/news/startup-san-diego-welcomes-six-new-board-members/