How the Lander App will 'disrupt' the Upcoming TechCrunch Conference
It will be a privilege to attend the TechCrunch Conference and meet fellow entrepreneurs to learn from their disrupt success stories and collaborate on resources.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA , USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lander is revolutionizing the hiring market for job seekers and hiring managers with its streamlined digital job marketplace, and you can find out all about their new app at the upcoming TechCrunch Conference in October.
— Kassem Hamad, Lander
The Lander hiring process is personalized, building stronger relationships between candidates and hiring managers, and giving both a competitive advantage. Using Lander, job candidates will have a better chance of getting the job they want and hiring managers will be able to do their jobs more efficiently.
The global start-up community gathers at TechCrunch Disrupt every year for insights into founders' journeys, collaboration, and celebration of achievements that have been made and will be made in the future. And looking to the future is what Lander is all about.
Kassem Hamad, the founder of Lander, created the platform to fill in the gaps left by the current popular job search platforms. Candidates and hiring managers are presented with disorganized and outdated options. All parties involved have experience with the tedium of navigating popular job sites, which unnecessarily wastes time and resources.
"It will be a privilege to attend the TechCrunch Conference and meet fellow entrepreneurs to learn from their disrupt success stories and collaborate on resources. Lander will introduce itself as the new revolutionary platform that will disrupt the recruitment industry by introducing a stress-free and time-saving process for hiring managers and job seekers,” says Hamad.
It is increasingly difficult for companies today to find talented employees who match their job requirements. Job seekers, on the other hand, feel stressed, frustrated, and undervalued when they are seeking the right match.
With Lander, job seekers and recruiters can connect in a fresher, more efficient manner. With Lander, users can find a job or recruit new talent in a more interactive, personalized, and satisfying way.
Lander’s “beyond the resume” approach personalizes and streamlines the hiring process for hiring managers and candidates. A hiring manager can identify eager and interested candidates directly from a job subcategory. They can also post their listings in multiple subcategories where they are most appropriate. Using Lander's personalized system, candidates and hiring managers can connect on a deeper level than with impersonal documents including brief video introductions.
“A hiring manager clicks on the main business tab. They then see a drop-down listing of the job pools where multiple candidates have submitted their profiles. Now the hiring manager and candidates can connect on a level that’s deeper than a piece of paper. Users get noticed and employers can feel confident that their potential candidate will fit the company culture,” adds Hamad.
Recruiting and hiring a new employee costs an estimated nearly $19,000 on average. It takes more than reviewing resumes and conducting interviews to find the right talent. Not only does Lander cut down on the initial resources of a job search with a more effective platform but their unique personalized component ensures a mesh between candidate and company culture to give recruiters the best opportunity to find the right candidate.
The opportunity to show a bit of personality on Lander isn’t just for the candidate, it gives organizations an opportunity to stand out. Among the biggest obstacles, recruiters face when seeking out new candidates is the ability to cut through the noise and distinguish themselves from all of the other job postings vying for attention. By personalizing the process and narrowing the focus of listings to those relevant for candidates Lander will help form a perfect match.
TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
Visit Lander online today and get the scoop on the new way of hiring and seeking new employment opportunities: www.trylander.com
Lander is an IdeaPros Certified Partner
Paul Fitzgerald
Salt & Pepper Media Inc.
+1 289-795-6176
email us here
Lander: Beyond The Resume