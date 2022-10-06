Pivo Launches New Equestrian Edition
Award-Winning Smartphone Mount with A Full Suite of Accessories Helps Equestrians Ride Better by Training Better
Pivo substitutes sensor-based location tracking with artificial intelligence for a more compact, flexible, and efficient approach to riding and training”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., a global leader in AI-technology solutions for content creators, and award-winning innovation at SPOGA HORSE 2022, has announced its new Pivo Pod Equestrian Edition.
— Ken Kim, CEO
Pivo Pod Equestrian Edition is a bundle containing all the essential accessories to record your riding performance and daily progress or even join remote video training sessions. The new edition now includes a wireless mic to enable conversations over long distances and a tripod weight to reduce instability in windy conditions.
Pivo Pod is a smartphone (iOS or Android) mount that provides 360 degrees of face, body, and even horse motion tracking. This means that anyone with a smartphone can capture content without the help of a cameraman. Pivo keeps equestrians in the frame while they ride, allowing them to capture smooth, quality videos of their training routines — completely hands-free.
Pivo CEO, Ken Kim, states: “This is the first solution in the world to bring such an innovative mix of artificial intelligence and motion tracking to the equine world. Continued Kim: “Pivo is the only smartphone-based alternative to other, more expensive, and bulky recording solution for horse riding. Pivo substitutes sensor-based location tracking with artificial intelligence for a more compact, flexible, and efficient approach to riding and training”.
The new features include:
• The Pivo Wireless Mic which improves the quality of remote lessons by enabling long-distance conversations (~200ft/60m reach). Other widely used
headphones or earbuds technology on the market just do not have the necessary reach.
• The Pivo Tripod Weight reduces shakiness due to wind and secures the tripod in place.
Pivo Pod Equestrian Edition comes with a new 1-year Premium Tracking subscription. Premium Tracking enables new capabilities in the Pivo+ mobile application like Animal Tracking (horse and dog), Automatic speed. Pivo’s image recognition and motion-tracking algorithms automatically recognize the shape of the horse and track it, seamlessly.
Other notable features of the Equestrian Edition include:
• 360-degree motion-tracking
• Compatible with iOS and Android smartphones
• Body and face tracking capabilities
• Advanced AI horse-tracking capabilities
• Intelligent auto-zoom feature
• Video call feature for equestrians and trainers
• Portable and compact for equestrians to take anywhere
With its latest innovation award at SPOGA HORSE 2022, Pivo is quickly becoming the leading provider of motion-tracking smartphone mounts around the world.
The Pivo Pod Equestrian Edition includes Pivo Pod, Remote Control, Wireless Mic, Tripod, Tripod Weight, Smart Mount, a Travel Case, and 1-year free Premium Tracking subscription.
About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of the 2019 iF Design Award, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 138 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@pivo.ai or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.
