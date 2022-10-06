Calix Culture Earns Multiple Comparably Awards—Including Employee Happiness, Work-Life Balance, Compensation, and Benefits

As Calix continues to add new roles across the entire organization, it wins multiple Comparably Workplace Culture Awards 2022, with employees voting the company as one of the world's best places to work for the second year running

Calix, Inc. CALX has again been rated as one of the top places to work based on employee happiness, work-life balance, compensation, and other perks and benefits. Calix swept the board in all four categories in the Q3 Workplace Culture Awards 2022 from Comparably, the leading corporate brand reputation platform. With these latest awards, Calix has now won 29 Comparably awards since 2020, underscoring its growing status as one of the best employers in the United States and globally. Calix currently has an A+ Culture Score from Comparably. The Comparably awards recognize best practice in workplace cultures at large companies of more than 500 employees (including Calix), as well as small/midsize companies.

Calix is a leading provider of cloud and software platforms. Calix has invested more than a decade and over $1 billion to develop this innovation. Thanks to this commitment, broadband service providers (BSPs) of any size can easily simplify their businesses, offer exciting new services to residential and business subscribers, and grow their value. Calix plays a transformative role in bringing high-speed broadband to communities across the United States and around the world. This includes closing the "digital divide" by bringing connectivity and differentiated managed services to rural areas that would otherwise remain unserved or underserved.

The Comparably Workplace Culture Awards are based on anonymous sentiment ratings submitted by employees over a 12-month period (September 2021 through September 2022). For companies with more than 500 employees, at least 15 percent of employees are required to participate to validate a company's ratings. Calix took awards in all four categories:

Happiest Employees: Calix was rated the 41 st best large company in the world in terms of employee happiness. This award is based on several factors demonstrating how Calix values its employees. These include offering competitive compensation, clear objectives, work-life balance, and generating enthusiasm among its workforce. This ranking is reinforced by the company's 4.8/5 and 97 percent recommendation rating on Glassdoor, the leading employee review platform.

Best Companies for Compensation: Calix was named the 15 th best company in the world in terms of compensation, up from 28 th in 2021. This award reflects the Calix commitment to offering its employees fair compensation packages, including competitive salaries, bonus structures, and stock options.

Calix was named the 15 best company in the world in terms of compensation, up from 28 in 2021. This award reflects the Calix commitment to offering its employees fair compensation packages, including competitive salaries, bonus structures, and stock options. Best Companies for Work-Life Balance: Calix received this award for the first time and garnered the 90 th spot among large companies for work-life balance. Calix has fostered a "work from anywhere" culture since 2016 and was a trailblazer for remote working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. At the same time, with quarterly "Recharge Days" and ample time off, Calix lives its commitment to providing employees with manageable workloads and the flexibility to manage their time away from the physical (or virtual) office.

Best Companies for Perks & Benefits: Calix was ranked the 11th best large company in the world for perks and benefits—up from 42nd in 2021. As well as offering competitive compensation, Calix is recognized for offering a wide range of additional employee benefits, designed to foster and encourage good health, peace of mind, and financial security. These include healthcare, Agile Flex Time Off (AFTO), parental support, well-being programs, mental health support, employee resource groups, and learning and development, among others.

"This is an incredible time to be part of the Calix team," said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer of Calix. "We are proud of the way that every single person on our team is empowered to help us grow and improve. A culture is not static, it is always changing and we encourage a better, better, never best mindset to ensure that all team members, regardless of tenure, are empowered to help us grow and improve. Our culture transformed to allow us to become a cloud and platform company that is transforming the broadband industry, and it will continue to transform as we pivot into our third stage—the partner and managed service ecosystem stage. Our success rests on our employees' unwavering dedication to giving customers and partners everything they need to succeed—from world-class innovation to dedicated customer support. These latest awards demonstrate to the world that Calix is the place to pursue excellence in our industry."

Calix continues to receive accolades for its workplace culture. In January 2022, Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, elevated Calix to its annual "Best Places to Work in 2022" list. Calix ranked #12 of top 50 small and medium businesses across the United States. In July 2022, Calix earned spots on Fortune's lists for "Best Workplaces for Millennials" and "Best Workplaces in the Bay Area." This was the first time Calix achieved rankings on Fortune's annual best workplaces lists. In total, Calix has won 33 workplace culture awards since 2020.

